VIVO Clinic Unveils New Travel Information Portal

Leading PCR test provider VIVO Clinic has launched a travel information portal to assist with international trips to and from the UK.

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the pandemic, travel has been severely restricted. Now that the Government has launched a traffic light system designation for every country, UK residents are once again beginning to book holidays for the future.

The travel information portal is a comprehensive resource that provides relevant travel information in one place.

Travellers can browse countries based on the current traffic light designation and live popularity.

When viewing specific countries, travellers can see:

Which tests are required before, during, and after their trip

Current restrictions in that country

Weather, currency conversion, and time difference

Up to date Covid-19 statistics for that location

Flight and hotel availability

Commenting on the new system, Will Andrews, CTO at VIVO Clinic says: "International travel is set to bounce back in a big way, but understanding current restrictions and requirements can be confusing, and planning a trip can involve a time-consuming slog through many resources."

The system automatically aggregates hundreds of data sources to provide information for 330 countries.

"We are incredibly proud of our travel information portal and hope that it will simplify international travel so customers can book trips confidently and safely."

