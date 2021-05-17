Aircraft Placements from the Lessor's Orderbook to Support the Carrier's Strategy 2028 Initiative Aimed at Increasing Operational Efficiency and Fleet Optimization

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing"), announced that the company delivered the first of four Airbus A320neo family aircraft on long-term lease to Russia's flagship airline, Aeroflot.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210516005041/en/

Aeroflot took delivery of the first of four A320neo aircraft on lease from CDB Aviation on May 14, 2021 at Airbus' delivery center in Toulouse, France. (Photo: Business Wire)

Aeroflot took delivery of the first aircraft, a new A320neo, on May 14 at Airbus' delivery center in Toulouse, France. The remaining three deliveries include two additional A320neos and one A321neo, which will be received by the carrier later in May.

"We are pleased to expand our strategic relationship between Aeroflot and CDB Aviation," noted Peter Goodman, CDB Aviation Chief Commercial Officer, adding that "these modern aircraft will deliver the right mix of operational efficiency and flexibility" to support Aeroflot's fleet optimization as the carrier works towards its Strategy 2028 and seizes on opportunities in the Russian and international air transportation markets.

The neos will support Aeroflot's strategic efforts to retrench its leading position in key markets on the domestic network, while enhancing its fleet with the latest technology narrowbody aircraft offering higher capacity and improved fuel-efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including with respect to CDB Aviation's business, financial condition, results of operations or plans. CDB Aviation cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as "may," "will," "seek," "continue," "aim," "anticipate," "target," "projected," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "achieve" or other terminology or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CDB Aviation's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing") a 36-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A1), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210516005041/en/

Contacts:

Paul Thibeau

Paul.THIBEAU@CDBAviation.aero; +1 612 594 9844