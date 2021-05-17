DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Notice of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on June 28, 2021



17.05.2021 / 07:00

Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Notice of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on June 28, 2021

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, May 17, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon) invites all shareholders to Vivoryon's annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (CEST).



In accordance with the Temporary Act COVID-19 Justice and Safety (Tijdelijke wet COVID-19 Justitie en Veiligheid) (the COVID Act), shareholders can only attend the meeting virtually through an audio webcast via the company's website.



All relevant documents are available on the company's website: https://www.vivoryon.com/ordinary-general-meeting-of-shareholders-2021/



NOTE:

If the duration of COVID Act is not extended beyond May 31, 2021, the annual general meeting will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (CEST) as a hybrid meeting both virtually through an audio webcast via the company's website, at https://www.vivoryon.com/ordinary-general-meeting-of-shareholders-2021/, and physically at Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon is advancing its lead product, varoglutamstat (PQ912), in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications. In addition, the company pursues a development program for Meprin protease inhibitors with potential therapeutic use in fibrotic diseases, cancer and acute kidney injury.

www.vivoryon.com



