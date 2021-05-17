DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Notice of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on June 28, 2021
HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, May 17, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon) invites all shareholders to Vivoryon's annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (CEST).
In accordance with the Temporary Act COVID-19 Justice and Safety (Tijdelijke wet COVID-19 Justitie en Veiligheid) (the COVID Act), shareholders can only attend the meeting virtually through an audio webcast via the company's website.
