Regulatory News:

Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF) continues to develop a range of diagnostic solutions for COVID-19, particularly in response to the threat of emerging mutations. Today, we announce the launch of two new products: GSD NovaPrime Plus SARS-CoV-2, a PCR test which can detect, in one reaction, key mutations of variants of concern, present for example in the UK variant; and GSD NovaType Select L452R SARS-CoV-2 (RUO) the first test of its type able to detect critical variants such as the Indian, USA and Californian variants. Eurofins Technologies will continue to invest in R&D to develop further reliable, high-quality testing solutions for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants.

GSD NovaPrime Plus SARS-CoV-2 kit is a multiplex RT-PCR that can detect a SARS-CoV-2 infection and identify mutations of concern in one reaction. The assay detects mutations N501Y and/or E484K in the spike protein which have demonstrated clinical and epidemiological impact and are carried by virus variants of concern such as B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.351 (South Africa), and B.1.1.248 (P.1) (Brazil) B.1.525 (Nigeria) V2 (UK) B.1.1.28 (Brazil) B.1.526 (New York) B.1.1.318 (Nigeria).

GSD NovaType Select L452R SARS-CoV-2 (RUO) is the latest launch from Eurofins Technologies, a singleplex assay for the detection of the mutation L452R occurring with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern or variants of interest B.1.427 B.1.429 (USA California; 20C/S452R), B.1.526.1 (USA), and B.1.617 (India). It is of relevance to the global pandemic situation as this mutation is related to both an increase in infectivity and reduction of immune response in vaccinated subjects. This singleplex assay can be also used in tandem with the recently CE marked test GSD NovaType II SARS-CoV-2 which facilitates the discrimination of variants of interest and concern N501Y, E484K as well as the detection of the mutation K417N (specific to B.1.351 South Africa) on selected positive samples.

For more information, please visit Eurofins Technologies website.

About Eurofins Technologies a fast growing provider of diagnostic technologies in the field of immunoassays and molecular detection methods

Building on the experience and scientific excellence of the Eurofins Group, Eurofins Technologies is a fast growing global provider of diagnostic technologies and industry-leading ELISA-based instruments in the field of bioanalytical testing for the food, feed, environmental, animal health, and clinical diagnostics industries.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in agroscience Contract Research Organisation services. Eurofins is one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies, as well as having an emerging global presence in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 50,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

The Group's objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results on time. Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

In 2020, Eurofins reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and our services and directly supporting healthcare professionals working on the front line to fight the virus. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out over 15 million tests in its own laboratories, is supporting the development of a number of vaccines and has established its SAFER@WORK testing, monitoring and consulting programmes to help ensure safer environments during COVID-19.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210516005031/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Rodrigo Berlie

ir@eurofins.com