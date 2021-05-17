Eurofins Technologies continues to develop a range of diagnostic solutions for COVID-19, particularly in response to the threat of emerging mutations. Today, we announce the launch of two new products: GSD NovaPrime Plus SARS-CoV-2, a PCR test which can detect, in one reaction, key mutations of variants of concern, present for example in the UK variant; and GSD NovaType Select L452R SARS-CoV-2 (RUO) the first test of its type able to detect critical variants such as the Indian, USA and Californian variants. Eurofins Technologies will continue to invest in R&D to develop further reliable, high-quality testing solutions for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants.

GSD NovaPrime Plus SARS-CoV-2 kit is a multiplex RT-PCR that can detect a SARS-CoV-2 infection and identify mutations of concern in one reaction. The assay detects mutations N501Y and/or E484K in the spike protein which have demonstrated clinical and epidemiological impact and are carried by virus variants of concern such as B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.351 (South Africa), and B.1.1.248 (P.1) (Brazil) B.1.525 (Nigeria) V2 (UK) B.1.1.28 (Brazil) B.1.526 (New York) B.1.1.318 (Nigeria).

GSD NovaType Select L452R SARS-CoV-2 (RUO) is the latest launch from Eurofins Technologies, a singleplex assay for the detection of the mutation L452R occurring with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern or variants of interest B.1.427 B.1.429 (USA California; 20C/S452R), B.1.526.1 (USA), and B.1.617 (India). It is of relevance to the global pandemic situation as this mutation is related to both an increase in infectivity and reduction of immune response in vaccinated subjects. This singleplex assay can be also used in tandem with the recently CE marked test GSD NovaType II SARS-CoV-2 which facilitates the discrimination of variants of interest and concern N501Y, E484K as well as the detection of the mutation K417N (specific to B.1.351 South Africa) on selected positive samples.

For more information, please visit Eurofins Technologies website.

About Eurofins Technologies a fast growing provider of diagnostic technologies in the field of immunoassays and molecular detection methods

Building on the experience and scientific excellence of the Eurofins Group, Eurofins Technologies is a fast growing global provider of diagnostic technologies and industry-leading ELISA-based instruments in the field of bioanalytical testing for the food, feed, environmental, animal health, and clinical diagnostics industries.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210516005032/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Rodrigo Berlie

ir@eurofins.com