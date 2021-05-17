Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave strengthens the collaboration with The Sting Companies for its Full Service Center in Tilburg

Wereldhave and The Sting Companies are strengthening their collaboration by extending three lease agreements in Tilburg totaling more than 17,000 m². This demonstrates the confidence retailers have in Tilburg as shopping destination as well as the quality of one of Wereldhave's largest committed Full Service Center transformations.

The temporary agreement with concept store De KOOPman in the former Hudson's Bay building has been changed in a long-term permanent lease for the full building. De KOOPman in Tilburg opened its doors in May 2020 in the former Hudson's Bay building, with a total surface area of approximately 13,170 m². Even during the pandemic, the new formula proved to be a great success. As part of the agreement, the KOOPman will eventually be converted to a new concept from The Sting Companies. Additionally, the well-known formulas The Sting and Costes will remain located at Pieter Vreedeplein for the coming years.

