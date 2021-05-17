Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo; President: Yasuhiko Saitoh) has developed a new type of volatile silicone fluid, the "KF-4422."

Volatile silicone fluids are essential components that are being used in the development of diverse personal care products, including skin care, make-up and sunscreen products. This product will enhance the sensory feeling of users of various personal care products, at the same time, by combined use with silicone-based film formers, it can add a high water- resistant property.

KF-4422, the newly developed product, is a high-purity volatile silicone fluid that was developed by replacing a part of a methyl group with an ethyl group in the molecular structure of dimethyl silicone fluid (INCI name: dimethicone). Because it possesses volatility, it provides a light and smooth sensory feel for end-users, which is a special feature of this silicone fluid, and its volatile rate is located in-between that of the existing KF-995 and KF-96L-2CS silicone fluids.

Furthermore, compared with existing products, the new product features superior solubility with such materials as hydrocarbons and UV absorbers. In the development of personal care products, when endeavoring to enhance sensory use, a delicate difference in feeling is sought after, and thus we expect that the development of this new product and its introduction on the market will lead to a strong positive customer response as a result of meeting their requests.

Shin-Etsu offers a very wide range of silicone products, including silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone gels and silicone powders. Moreover, because they are multifunctional and excellent in safety, they have become essential cosmetic ingredients in the formulations of various personal care products with an emphasis on high functionality and high quality.

Taking advantage of Shin-Etsu Chemical's superior product quality and technological strengths as well as our system for detailed response to our customers' requests, going forward Shin-Etsu will continue to strive to meet the needs of the diversifying market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210516005050/en/

Contacts:

For inquiries about this matter, please contact:

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. Public Relations Dept. Tetsuya Koishikawa

TEL: 03-3246-5091, or from outside Japan: 81-3-3246-5091

FAX: 03-3246-5096, or from outside Japan: 81-3-3246-5096

e-mail: sec-pr@shinetsu.jp

www.shinetsu.co.jp