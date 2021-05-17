Anzeige
Montag, 17.05.2021
PR Newswire
17.05.2021 | 08:04
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 April 2021

PR Newswire

London, May 14

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2021

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
Equity investments
1UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.3
2VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 3.3
3OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 3.0
4AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.0
5TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.0
6INGFinancialsNetherlands 3.0
7Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.9
8ENIEnergyItaly 2.9
9Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.8
10TotalEnergyFrance 2.7
11NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.5
12Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.4
13Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.4
14SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.4
15SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.3
16Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.3
17Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.2
18Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.2
19Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.2
20BMWConsumer DiscretionaryGermany 2.2
21NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.2
22AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom 2.2
23Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 2.1
24Taiwan Semiconductor ADRInformation TechnologyTaiwan 2.0
25CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.0
26PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 1.8
27CredicorpFinancialsPeru 1.5
28ComsysIndustrialsJapan 1.0
29TBSCommunication ServicesJapan 0.7
30Ship HealthcareHealth CareJapan 0.7
31MiraitIndustrialsJapan 0.7
32MeitecIndustrialsJapan 0.7
33Raito KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
34Kyowa ExeoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
35Totetsu KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.6
Total equity investments72.6
Fixed income investments
1US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 20304.6
2US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 20504.1
Total fixed income investments8.7
Cash and other net assets18.7
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2021% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK27.9
Japan16.7
United Kingdom14.8
Asia Pacific ex Japan9.6
Americas3.7
Fixed Income8.7
Cash and other net assets18.7
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2021 % of Net Assets
Health Care18.5
Communication Services11.5
Financials8.9
Information Technology7.0
Consumer Discretionary6.4
Consumer Staples6.3
Energy5.6
Industrials4.4
Materials2.2
Real Estate2.1
Fixed Income8.7
Cash and other net assets18.7
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 April 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,645,000.

17 May 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.