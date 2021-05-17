EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 April 2021

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2021

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets Equity investments 1 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.3 2 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 3.3 3 Orange Communication Services France 3.0 4 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.0 5 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.0 6 ING Financials Netherlands 3.0 7 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.9 8 ENI Energy Italy 2.9 9 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.8 10 Total Energy France 2.7 11 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.5 12 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.4 13 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.4 14 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.4 15 Sanofi Health Care France 2.3 16 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.3 17 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.2 18 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.2 19 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.2 20 BMW Consumer Discretionary Germany 2.2 21 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.2 22 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom 2.2 23 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 2.1 24 Taiwan Semiconductor ADR Information Technology Taiwan 2.0 25 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.0 26 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.8 27 Credicorp Financials Peru 1.5 28 Comsys Industrials Japan 1.0 29 TBS Communication Services Japan 0.7 30 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan 0.7 31 Mirait Industrials Japan 0.7 32 Meitec Industrials Japan 0.7 33 Raito Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.7 34 Kyowa Exeo Industrials Japan 0.7 35 Totetsu Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.6 Total equity investments 72.6 Fixed income investments 1 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030 4.6 2 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 2050 4.1 Total fixed income investments 8.7 Cash and other net assets 18.7 Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2021 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 27.9 Japan 16.7 United Kingdom 14.8 Asia Pacific ex Japan 9.6 Americas 3.7 Fixed Income 8.7 Cash and other net assets 18.7 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2021 % of Net Assets Health Care 18.5 Communication Services 11.5 Financials 8.9 Information Technology 7.0 Consumer Discretionary 6.4 Consumer Staples 6.3 Energy 5.6 Industrials 4.4 Materials 2.2 Real Estate 2.1 Fixed Income 8.7 Cash and other net assets 18.7 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 April 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,645,000.

17 May 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

