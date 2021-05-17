Anzeige
Montag, 17.05.2021
Analysten vergeben Bestnoten und hohe Kursziele bis zu 13,50! Das ist der Grund!
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2021 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 20/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-05-17 08:00 CEST --


PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.04.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government      VLN  
   30.06.2021                    securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 13.04.2021 - Tallinna Vesi TVEAT         Takeover offer    TLN  
   17.05.2021                    period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 17.04.2021 - Valmieras stikla škiedra VSS1R   Takeover offer    RIG  
   17.05.2021                    period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 10.05.2021 - Saunum Group SAUNA         Annual General    TLN  
   19.05.2021                    Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 10.05.2021 - Storent Investments STOR080020A   Buyback       RIG  
   21.06.2021                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 14.05.2021 - EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T  Public offering   TLN  
   31.05.2021                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2021 East West Agro EWA1L        Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2021 LITGRID LGD1L            Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Coupon payment date VLN  
         LTGB055022A                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government      VLN  
         LTGCB0N026B LTGNB0N026B       securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 17.05.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T            Interim report, 9  TLN  
   23.05.2021                    months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T         Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.05.2021 Latvenergo ELEK005028A       Initial       RIG  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.05.2021 HansaMatrix HMX1R          Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.05.2021 East West Agro EWA1L        Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.05.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Dividend payment   TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT      date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.05.2021 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.05.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T         Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.05.2021 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas  Dividend ex-date   RIG  
         apseklošanas stacija SCM1R                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.05.2021 Saunum Group SAUNA         Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 18.05.2021 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Annual General    TLN  
   24.05.2021                    Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.05.2021 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas  Dividend record   RIG  
         apseklošanas stacija SCM1R     date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.05.2021 LITGRID LGD1L            Dividend payment   VLN  
                           starting date       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.05.2021 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas  Dividend payment   RIG  
         apseklošanas stacija SCM1R     date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.05.2021 Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R  Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.05.2021 Ignitis grupe IGNB020030A      Coupon payment date VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
