Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 20/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-05-17 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.04.2021 - Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Takeover offer TLN 17.05.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2021 - Valmieras stikla škiedra VSS1R Takeover offer RIG 17.05.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2021 - Saunum Group SAUNA Annual General TLN 19.05.2021 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2021 - Storent Investments STOR080020A Buyback RIG 21.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.05.2021 - EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Public offering TLN 31.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2021 East West Agro EWA1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2021 LITGRID LGD1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB055022A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026B LTGNB0N026B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T Interim report, 9 TLN 23.05.2021 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2021 Latvenergo ELEK005028A Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2021 HansaMatrix HMX1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2021 East West Agro EWA1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2021 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2021 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Dividend ex-date RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2021 Saunum Group SAUNA Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2021 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Annual General TLN 24.05.2021 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.05.2021 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Dividend record RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.05.2021 LITGRID LGD1L Dividend payment VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.05.2021 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Dividend payment RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.05.2021 Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.05.2021 Ignitis grupe IGNB020030A Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
