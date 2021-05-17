DJ New senior secured loan agreement

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) New senior secured loan agreement 17-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Global Ports Holding Plc New senior secured loan agreement Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that, it has signed a five-year senior secured loan agreement with an international, institutional investor. The loan agreement remains conditional on a number of factors, which are expected to be satisfied before the end of June 2021. As part of the loan facility, the Company intends to issue warrants over its shares to the lender, which will become exercisable subject to certain events. Further details on the terms of this financing arrangement will be provided when it is appropriate to do so. The net proceeds will be used to refinance the outstanding 8.125% senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 issued by GPH's wholly owned subsidiary Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. The loan agreement also provides for potential additional growth funding to provide flexible financing solutions for GPH's strategic objective of growing the number of cruise ports in its network. CONTACT For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries: For media enquiries: Investor Relations Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary Martin Brown Alison Chilcott Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: GPH LEI Code: 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 Sequence No.: 105303 EQS News ID: 1196947 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196947&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)