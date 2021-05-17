Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Suchen Sie auch nach Fosterville South (A2QJKK)? Hier gibt´s News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRWD ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Ticker-Symbol: 6P9 
Frankfurt
17.05.21
09:06 Uhr
1,490 Euro
+0,015
+1,02 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4801,56509:35
Dow Jones News
17.05.2021 | 08:31
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Ports Holding PLC: New senior secured loan agreement

DJ New senior secured loan agreement 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
New senior secured loan agreement 
17-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Global Ports Holding Plc 
New senior secured loan agreement 
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to 
announce that, it has signed a five-year senior secured loan agreement with an international, institutional investor. 
The loan agreement remains conditional on a number of factors, which are expected to be satisfied before the end of 
June 2021. As part of the loan facility, the Company intends to issue warrants over its shares to the lender, which 
will become exercisable subject to certain events. Further details on the terms of this financing arrangement will be 
provided when it is appropriate to do so. 
The net proceeds will be used to refinance the outstanding 8.125% senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 issued by GPH's 
wholly owned subsidiary Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. 
The loan agreement also provides for potential additional growth funding to provide flexible financing solutions for 
GPH's strategic objective of growing the number of cruise ports in its network. 
 
CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries:  For media enquiries: 
Investor Relations                   Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary 
Martin Brown                      Alison Chilcott 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687            Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 105303 
EQS News ID:  1196947 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196947&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

GLOBAL PORTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.