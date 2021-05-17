Anzeige
Montag, 17.05.2021
WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 
Tradegate
14.05.21
12:24 Uhr
1,750 Euro
-0,030
-1,69 %
Dow Jones News
17.05.2021 | 08:31
Genel Energy PLC: Notice of dividend currency exchange rate

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Notice of dividend currency exchange rate 
17-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 May 2021 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Notice of dividend currency exchange rate 
 
On 6 May 2021, shareholders in Genel Energy plc ('the Company') approved a dividend distribution of 10 US cents per 
ordinary share, to be converted into pounds sterling at the spot rate prevailing on 14 May 2021, in relation to the 
year ending 31 December 2020. 
 
The Company announces that the Bloomberg spot rate used to convert US dollars into pound sterling at 18.30 London time 
on 14 May 2021 was USD1:GBP0.7096, and hence a dividend of 7.096p per share will be paid on 14 June 2021. 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Communications 
                    +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 105301 
EQS News ID:  1196928 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196928&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
