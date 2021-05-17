DJ Genel Energy PLC: Notice of dividend currency exchange rate

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Notice of dividend currency exchange rate 17-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 May 2021 Genel Energy plc Notice of dividend currency exchange rate On 6 May 2021, shareholders in Genel Energy plc ('the Company') approved a dividend distribution of 10 US cents per ordinary share, to be converted into pounds sterling at the spot rate prevailing on 14 May 2021, in relation to the year ending 31 December 2020. The Company announces that the Bloomberg spot rate used to convert US dollars into pound sterling at 18.30 London time on 14 May 2021 was USD1:GBP0.7096, and hence a dividend of 7.096p per share will be paid on 14 June 2021. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

