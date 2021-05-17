Anzeige
Montag, 17.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
17.05.2021 | 08:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF PRIVANET GROUP OYJ HAS OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 17 MAY 2021 SHARES

THE SHARES OF PRIVANET GROUP OYJ HAS OBSERVATION STATUS

Privanet Group Oyj published 17 May 2021 the information that it will acquire a
builder of clean technology Skarta Group by exchange of shares. 

Nasdaq Helsinki has given the shares of Privanet Group Oyj observation status
on 11 March 2021 on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market -
Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (vii)). The grounds (2.5(a)(vii)) for giving the
observation status for the shares of Privanet Group Oyj remains valid. 

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 2.5 (a): "(vii) any other
circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the
Issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market". 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
