Plants@Work: Help Ideas Grow with Houseplants on your Desk

LONDON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join plants@work members during the 9th annual National Plants at Work Week to visit our virtual classroom and to vote for your favourite office houseplant. Our Exam Room Installation opens its door as a part of the Chelsea Fringe between 17-23 May.

Step in, sit at the desks with the various houseplants; learn more every day about the featured houseplant. Ask questions or add your comments via plants@work's social media - Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Plants@work Chair, Madeleine Evans, commented, "Houseplants are our silent 'besties' as they have so many hidden benefits. They are loved by Millennials and Generation Z and praised by interior landscapers."

"We're not surprised that workers confined to home-working during lockdown found them great companions."

Many businesses already know about houseplant benefits and now it seems the whole world is becoming familiar with their special powers. Of course they look great and can style a space well; used by professionals houseplants are more than just an add-on to the décor, they are an intrinsic part of the design.

Silent do-gooders

"Knowing that nature has a very positive effect on us, it's no surprise that bringing a little of the outside inside is beneficial," commented Ian Drummond of Indoor Garden Design who styled the outdoor classroom. "Houseplants really help to reduce our stress. According to scientists, just being able to see a plant has this amazing effect."

"Plus they can help concentration and productivity as well as deflecting noise."

The nine houseplants taking part are:

Sansevieria Cylindrica Pilea Peperomioides Howea forsteriana Monstera Adansonii (Monkey Mask) Alocasia Zebrina Fiddle Leaf Fig Fishbone cactus Peace Lily Bird's Nest Fern

Which houseplant is your favourite? Join plants@work celebrating houseplants aka, the green helpers, during this week and ask your own questions about houseplants on social media using the hashtags plantsatworkweek ChelseaFringe.

