Dutch scientists claim to have developed a theory that explains the mechanisms behind halide segregation, which is the main factor affecting thermal stability in perovskite solar cells. They affirmed that the theory may provide technical solutions to build more stable perovskite PV devices.Scientists at the Eindhoven University of Technology have come up with a thermodynamic theory that, in their view, explains why perovskite solar cells suffer from thermal stability, which is a crucial issue to overcome in order to take this cell technology out of the laboratories and nearer to commercial production. ...

