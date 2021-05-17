DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces decisions of its Board of Directors

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces decisions of its Board of Directors 17-May-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sistema announces decisions of its Board of Directors Moscow, Russia - 17 May 2021 - Sistema PJSFC (hereinafter, "Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets, announces a number of decisions made by its Board of Directors at a meeting held on 14 May 2021. Sistema's Board of Directors approved the list of Board nominees to be voted on at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which will take place remotely on 26 June 2021. The nominees for Sistema's Board of Directors are: 1. Vladimir Evtushenkov; 2. Anna Belova; 3. Felix Evtushenkov; 4. Ron Sommer; 5. Yaroslav Kuzminov; 6. Roger Munnings; 7. Vladimir Chirakhov; 8. Anatoly Chubais; 9. Mikhail Shamolin; 10. Etienne Schneider; 11. Alexander Shokhin; 12. David Iakobachvili. The nominees for election to the Board of Directors were previously reviewed and recommended by the Board of Directors' Nomination, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also approved an Environmental Policy and a Human Rights Policy of Sistema PJSFC. The documents detail the Corporation's approach to issues related to sustainability and provide guidelines for the Corporation's portfolio companies. Vladimir Travkov, Sistema's Vice President for Finance, commented: "As a responsible investor, Sistema sets itself targets that include not only strong financial performance but also effective social and environmental impact management throughout the entire value chain. By enhancing management approaches, we set the vector for our portfolio companies to go by when pursuing their sustainability agendas and making ESG aspects an integral part of their business strategies." Biographies: Yaroslav Kuzminov has headed the Higher School of Economics since the university was established in 1992 (as Director-Organiser until September 1994 and subsequently as Rector since September 1994). He is currently a member of governance bodies of a number of social organisations and business entities and also serves on a variety of governmental and non-governmental commissions and expert councils. Mr Kuzminov graduated from the Moscow State University and holds a PhD in economics. Starting from his third year as a university student and continuing until 1989, he taught at Moscow State University. From 1989 to 1993 he was a senior research fellow and Head of Research in History and Economics at the USSR Academy of Sciences. Mr. Kuzminov was a member of the Moscow City Duma from 2014 to 2019. He is the author of more than 100 academic publications released in both Russia and abroad and is the co-author of more than 10 monographs and textbooks. By decree of the President of the Russian Federation he was awarded the Order 'For Service to the Nation' 3rd class (2017) and fourth class (2012) and the Order of Distinction (2002). Alexander Shokhin has served as President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs since 2005. He is the President of the Higher School of Economics, where he also heads the Department of the Theory and Practice of Business-Government Interaction. Mr. Shokhin was a member of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation from 2005 to 2009 and Chair of the Supervisory Board at Renaissance Capital from 2002 to 2005. During his term in the State Duma from 1994 to 2002, he held the offices of First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, Head of the Duma fraction "Our Home Is Russia" (NDR), and Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Credit Organisations and Financial Markets. In 1998 he was Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation for Financial and Economic Affairs. During his term as Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation in 1991-1994, he held the offices of Minister of Labour and Employment, Minister of Economy, and Chairman of the Russian Agency for International Cooperation and Development. Mr Shokhin held a variety of offices at the USSR Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1987 to 1991, including Head of International Economic Relations, and holds the diplomatic rank of Minister Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the 1st class (1991). He headed the Central Research Institute for Economics and Mathematics of the USSR Academy of Sciences and of the National Economy Forecasting Laboratory of the USSR Academy of Sciences from 1982 to 1987. In 1974-1982, he worked at the Economic Research Institute of the USSR State Planning Committee and the Labour Research Institute of the USSR State Committee for Labour. In 1974, Mr. Shokhin graduated from the Economics Department of the Lomonosov Moscow State University. Holds a PhD in economics. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, e-commerce, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, hospitality and healthcare. The Company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2020 reached RUB 691.6bn, and its total assets as of 31 December 2020 equalled RUB 1.4tn. 