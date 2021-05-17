Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Suchen Sie auch nach Fosterville South (A2QJKK)? Hier gibt´s News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBW1 ISIN: SE0009832595 Ticker-Symbol: 86M 
Frankfurt
17.05.21
08:03 Uhr
0,486 Euro
+0,001
+0,21 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INCOAX NETWORKS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INCOAX NETWORKS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2021 | 09:53
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of InCoax Networks AB (publ) (215/21)

Trading in InCoax Networks AB (publ)'s paid subscription units is to cease. The
last trading day is 19 May, 2021. 

Short name:  INCOAX BTU 
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015811690
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 221979   
---------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB
on +46 8-604 22 55.
INCOAX NETWORKS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.