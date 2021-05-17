Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of InCoax Networks AB (publ) (215/21)

Trading in InCoax Networks AB (publ)'s paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is 19 May, 2021. Short name: INCOAX BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015811690 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 221979 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB on +46 8-604 22 55.