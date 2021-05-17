Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Suchen Sie auch nach Fosterville South (A2QJKK)? Hier gibt´s News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2021 | 10:05
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Applied Systems: Applied Maintains Strong Ranking Among Top Software Houses in 2021 Insurance Times eTrading Survey

Results driven by high scores in usability & trading ease and system reliability in broker management system

Brighton, UK, May 17, 2021 today announced it has maintained its strong position and improved its overall rating in the category of broker management systems in the 2021 Insurance Times eTrading Survey. In this year's Five Star Rating Report: eTrading, 850 independent brokers rated the broker management system they use daily with five stars being the highest score possible. Year over year, the software house improved its score in most categories including usability & trading ease, system reliability, client management tools & support, and range & breadth of products.

Brokers noted in the survey that Applied's broker management system enables high performance in eTrading through an "easier method of communication with insurers/more accessible telephone numbers" and "good CRM tools." One broker also noted, "Applied is the one to watch and will disrupt the market."

"We're delighted that our continued investment in our technology and services is being recognised by our clients," said Dave Chapman, sales director, Applied Systems Europe. "This investment, along with the continued addition of insurers to support broader commercial lines eTrading, confirms our commitment to providing the UK market with best of breed technology. The latest survey results demonstrate that we're making positive steps forward."

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.