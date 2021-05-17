IONIC Brands Corp.: IONIC Brands to Produce CBD Vape Products in Japan, Its First International Licensing Agreement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / IONIC BRANDS CORP. (CSE:IONC)(OTC PINK:IONKF)(FRA:1B3) ("IONIC BRANDS" or the "Company") is a regional manufacturer of innovative cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products, is pleased to announce that together with REPS JAPAN Co. Ltd., ("REPS"), the parties have executed a License Agreement that will allow REPS the exclusive rights to produce, manufacture, and distribute CBD vape products throughout Japan under the IONIC brand name.

The companies have been preparing to launch IONIC branded cannabidiol ("CBD") products in Japan since early 2018. After three years of strategic planning, market research, streamlining importation, formulation research and development, and identification of reliable distribution channels, IONIC BRANDS and REPS are now ready to begin selling in Japan.

In the coming weeks of May 2021, the two companies have planned to launch a CBD version of the American IONIC Black Line Disposable Vape Pen for test marketing. The vape oil used is 40% hemp stem-derived CBD and enhanced with various terpenes found in hemp and other plants. Products will be distributed within offline shops throughout Okinawa, Tokyo and online nationwide through one of the largest CBD e-commerce site, http://cbd-library.com, and a direct-to-consumer site. The companies plan to use crowd testing platforms, which are popular in Japan, to test new flavors and devices for this young and growing CBD market.

Dr. Zachary Bell, IONIC BRANDS Chief Science Officer and founder of REPS, has been with the Company since 2017 and lives in Okinawa, Japan. Dr. Bell founded REPS as his own private research company that focuses on developing IONIC BRANDS' R&D programs for both the U.S. and emerging Asian markets. REPS is located at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST), one of Japan's premier graduate universities and research institutes.

Unlike the US, the CBD market in Japan has not been saturated with many brands and types of products. While smoking tobacco is still quite popular in Japan, safer alternatives are a growing trend with more and more consumers adopting electronic vaporizers. Education on using CBD vapes are still in progress for this new market, but IONIC is seeing a growing consumer interest in CBD products and vapes. In addition to offering the natural hemp and cannabis flavored vape oils IONIC is known for, REPS is developing flavor options using provincial aromas and tastes.

IONIC BRANDS Chairman and CEO John P. Gorst commented, "IONIC BRANDS and Dr. Bell have been collaborating for several months on the development of a world-class, premium CBD blend that is sourced locally in Japan and working within laboratories of the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology. We will be jointly selling our products online with REPS direct-to-consumer, as well as select retail locations in Tokyo and Okinawa Japan. This will represent IONIC BRANDS' first international licensing agreement outside of the United States".

Dr. Bell, was quoted saying, "While working in the US at IONIC BRANDS, I recognized we would be a more valuable company if we had stronger relationships with academic and biomedical researchers as a means of driving internal innovation and technology development. IONIC BRANDS, and my science team at REPS, are excited to see our years of hard work in Japan finally pay off. Furthermore, IONIC is the perfect fit for Japanese market. Japan is a country that has a high attention to detail and strives to achieve perfection, thus a well suited for IONIC. We are confident the premium luxury IONIC devices, packaging, and formulas will be fast moving products in Japan. Being able to have IONIC products "Made-In-Japan" is one of my biggest contributions to IONIC BRANDS to-date during my 4 years with the Company."

The Company is dedicated to building a regionally based multi-state consumer packaged goods company with a highly respected cannabis concentrate brand portfolio with strong roots in the premium and luxury segments of vape, concentrates and consumables. The cornerstone Brand of the portfolio, IONIC, is a top concentrates brand in Washington State along with its economy brand Dabulous and has aggressively expanded throughout the Pacific Northwest of the United States. The brand is currently operating in Washington and Oregon. IONIC BRANDS' strategy is to be the leader of the highest-value segments of the cannabis market.

