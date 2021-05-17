



Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG

Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE



Unternehmen: All for One Group SE

ISIN: DE0005110001



Anlass der Studie: H1-Bericht, Kurzanalyse

Empfehlung: Kaufen

seit: 17.05.2021

Kursziel: EUR 75,00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten

Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann



Cloud revenues grew 11%; CONVERSION/4 and self-developed add-ons as upcoming value drivers



The All for One Group SE (ISIN DE0005110001, Prime Standard, A1OS GY) was able to increase revenues by 2% in the first half of the fiscal year, with a disproportionate increase in strategically important recurring revenues (+6% to EUR97.5 million). Despite the significant decline in the licensing business (-24% to EUR12 million) caused by the ongoing pandemic and the successful cloud transformation, the EBIT margin was expanded (5.8%; H1 19/20: 5.2%). In our view, CONVERSION/4 holds a lot of potential - the pipeline for the subscription model to migrate to SAP S/4HANA is well filled. Further successful references should accelerate demand in the medium term. Especially in regard to this potential, the All for One Group share continues to be favorably priced with an EV/revenue multiple of 0.78 (peer group median: 1,35).



Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR75.00. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating.



