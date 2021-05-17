Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Suspension of Trading in Frill Holding AB (publ) (216/21)

Due to technical reasons, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Frill Holding AB (publ) (FRILL B, ISIN code SE0011062595, order book ID 171533). Trading in Frill Holding AB (publ) will resume on May 18, 2021 under a new short name and ISIN code (details to follow in a separate Exchange Notice today). The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified of the trading halt. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.