Montag, 17.05.2021
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2021 | 10:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Suspension of Trading in Frill Holding AB (publ) (216/21)

Due to technical reasons, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in the
shares of Frill Holding AB (publ) (FRILL B, ISIN code SE0011062595, order book
ID 171533). 

Trading in Frill Holding AB (publ) will resume on May 18, 2021 under a new
short name and ISIN code (details to follow in a separate Exchange Notice
today). 

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified of the trading
halt. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.
