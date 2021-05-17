What can you expect?

The page will act as an all-in-one social media hub for anyone involved in Natural Resources.

Our experts will share industry-leading insights, news, and the latest regulation requirements. We will also inform you about our latest newsletters, upcoming webinars or events as well as new services and capabilities across the globe.

Our 'Meet the team' series will also give you the opportunity to 'meet' the experts behind SGS's Natural Resources. But it's not all about us - we'll also be running a series of polls so that we can find out your opinions about the latest issues affecting the commodities supply chain.

We hope that the page will foster discussion and discovery. Engage with our global experts and keep a finger on the pulse of the industry at all times.

Which sectors will this page cover?

The Natural Resources group provides services to the following sectors: agri, metals & mining, oil, gas and chemical downstream industries.

The services we provide are:

Agri, mineral & metal and oil, gas & chemical trade and inspection

Geochemistry & oil, gas and chemical analytical testing

Metallurgy & technical consulting

Mineral consulting & engineering

Operational sustainability

Market intelligence

With more than 147 years' worth of experience, we've long been renowned as some of the world's foremost Natural Resources experts.

