Enzolytics, Inc.: Enzolytics Inc. and Intel Corporation Co-Author White Paper on Use of Artificial Intelligence for Social Good

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / In a significant white paper, Enzolytics inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (http://enzolytics.com/) and Intel Corporation (https://www.intel.com) has published a thought leadership collaboration. The white paper titled, "Optimizing Empathetic A.I. to Cure Deadly Diseases," [https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/healthcare-it/resources/enzolytics-whitepaper.html] highlights Intel's Artificial Intelligence Analytic tools and Enzolytic's innovative approach and groundbreaking contributions to create universal, durable, and broadly effective treatment targeting all virus variants.

This collaborative effort approaches the future of medicine; a future wherein the process of healthcare evolves from reactive to anticipatory, as exemplified by P4 Medicine, a term coined by Biologist Leroy Hood:

Predictive - Our genetic makeup can predict the diseases we are at risk for.

Preventative - Medicine that refocuses care on the future rather than the present.

Personalized - Every human is genetically different and unique. This kind of approach will give autonomy to individuals as they transition from health to disease.

Participatory - This pillar is a crucial aspect that involves (i) convincing physicians of the potential of adopting newer technology, (ii) educating patients about the opportunities, challenges, and responsibilities of adopting the technology, and (iii) revolutionizing the entire medical community's mindset.

The White Paper underscores Intel's recognition of the premise of P4 Medicine and embraces Artificial Intelligence to deliver on the promise. Intel has made incredible advances in Artificial Intelligence's applications to Empathetic A.I., outsourcing healthcare tasks and decisions to rational machines, freeing up time for healthcare professionals to engage in empathetic care, cultivating trusting relationships with their patients.

While Empathetic A.I. is promising, scientific and healthcare-related studies generate large amounts of invaluable data. Intel is empathetic to this challenge and has responded by building a graph analytics processor that can process streaming graphs thousands of times faster, and at much lower power, than current processing technology. Graph representation of data enables a schema of independent analytics that scales with the data size and data types. Knowledge Graphs - a significant class of graphical representations of data - are expected to play a substantial role in several spaces: investment insights, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, government analytics, enterprise A.I. analytics, social media insights, drug discovery & repurposing, and predictions of virus mutations.

A breakthrough of traversing issues with scalability, Intel's Programmable Integrated Unified Memory Architecture (PIUMA) offers solutions. Both PIUMA and graph analytics will add velocity to drug discoveries, repurposing of existing drugs, and predictions of virus mutations. Dr. Gaurav Chandra, Chief Operating Officer, talking about Intel's A.I. Analytic tools, says, "There is excellent potential for Intel's Innovative Artificial Intelligence Analytics to pioneer the way for a paradigm shift in Healthcare; we are confident that Intel's PIUMA and Graph Analytics will advance drug discoveries and prognosticate virus mutations. "

Intel commends the discovery of Dr. Joseph Cotropia and Dr.Gaurav Chandra. Dr. Cotropia discovered a genetic amino acid sequence designated KLIC in the outer envelope of HIV. Discovering this sequence is like finding a "needle in a haystack" and retrieving the needle. These immutable sites have been identified and the antibody that targets those sites created. This antibody (Clone 3) can lock onto the KLIC epitope. Once bound by the antibody, the virus cannot infect a human cell and cannot ultimately reproduce.

Patented by Dr. Cotropia, this HIV monoclonal antibody has been successfully tested in five international labs. Clone 3 antibody neutralized [at an IC90] 95% of all HIV primary isolate strains (41/43) -across all clades and groups - against which tested it. For an antibody to be effective, it has to attack a neutralizable site on the virus that is always present and does not mutate. Knowing the binding site for the monoclonal Clone 3 antibody on the HIV-1 virus and then examining the Coronavirus amino acid sequence, a correlation in the structures has been identified by Dr. Joseph Cotropia and Dr. Gaurav Chandra. Specific antibodies that broadly neutralize are necessary to provide effective therapy and prevention of disease. These applications in using a monoclonal antibody in passive immunotherapy are accomplished by using Enzolytics' proprietary method of producing broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibodies. However, a primary focus on identifying immutable binding sites on the virus and then creating monoclonal antibodies that bind to such immutable sites is required will universally and durably neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Dr. Gaurav Chandra recognized A.I.'s potential and, based on knowledge of these homologous viral structures, targeting the corresponding "Achilles Heel" site on a virus, an expected conserved immutable and neutralizable site was identified.

Consequently, Dr. Chandra worked with Denver Scientific's genetics molecular biology data science team to screen more than 50,512 Coronavirus and 87,336 HIV isolates, the largest known repository of HIV and Covid- 19 isolates in the world. From this very complex and extensive A.I. analysis, conserved sites immutable on HIV and Covid-19 were identified. The use of A.I. helped to confirm the sequence determined throughout two decades of Dr. Cotropia's career. Additionally, another seven conserved sequences have also been identified using A.I. technology, while in another breakthrough, 19 conserved sequences over the entirety of the 50,512 Coronavirus isolates analyzed have been identified. These immutable sites on the SARS-CoV-2 virus have also been confirmed as existing (100%) in the U.S. SARS-CoV-2 virus variants that have surfaced in United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa.

As a trifecta, Intel technology, P4 Medicine, and the efforts of Enzoyltics requires effective public policy; policies that will fuel this trifecta as a promising thought leadership experiment; a necessary journey of experimentation as humanity bravely marches towards cures for society's most deadly diseases; towards a more Empathetic A.I. Cultivating a technology-neutral public policy, regulatory, and government investment environment is paramount to this end. The consensus is for five primary policy drivers to cultivate trust, empathy, and velocity that will help in realizing the potential described in the White Paper. The five policy drivers are to:

perpetuate public-private partnerships foster secure federated machine learning implement standards and frameworks to address structured and unstructured data challenges ethically liberate datasets for evolving regulatory environments minimize bias to optimize empathetic A.I.

The conclusion described in the White Paper is that Enzolytics Inc's use of Artificial Intelligence underscores a novel approach in assessing millions of virus sequences to identify the conserved segments essential for virus survival. Through effective public and private sector symbiosis and the fostering of a technology-neutral regulatory environment, the genuine power of A.I., coupled with advanced techniques in proprietary technologies illustrated in the Enzolytics immunotherapeutics, will no doubt create universal, durable, and broadly effective treatment targeting all virus variants.

Charles Cotropia, CEO said: "We are honored and privileged to work with the preeminent international corporation Intel in a collaborative manner focused on the optimum way to advance healthcare using science and technology together. Combining science with technology will guarantee success."

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases.

Enzolytics' flagship compound ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1) is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), which studies have shown is effective in the treatment of HIV/AIDS. IPF is the active component of ITV-1 and is a purified extract of porcine pepsin. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

About BioClonetics Immunotherapeutics, Inc.

BioClonetics Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Enzolytics, is a Dallas and College Station, Texas biotech company with proprietary technology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases including HIV, rabies, influenza A, influenza B, tetanus, and diphtheria. Its proprietary methodology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies is currently being employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for other infectious diseases including the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of ITV-1 in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of ITV-1 in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

