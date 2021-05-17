Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sam Brill and Ms. Felicia Snyder as independent directors on its Board of Directors. SLANG's Board of Directors is now comprised of nine directors, six of whom are independent.

Mr. Chris Driessen, President and CEO of SLANG, stated, "Felicia and Sam are both seasoned professionals with significant knowledge and experience in the cannabis industry. As we enter the next chapter of our growth, we made the strategic decision to expand our Board and bring on two executives who have led several companies through tremendous growth. They will help us build value for our shareholders and provide ongoing counsel and guidance in achieving our short and long-term objectives."

Mr. Brill has served as the President and Chief Investment Officer of Seventh Avenue Investments ("SAI") since August 2017, focused on direct investing in debt and equity securities of a wide range of both growth-oriented and distressed private companies. SAI is the private equity arm of a single-family office in New York City with a multibillion-dollar asset portfolio. In addition to building SAI's diversified portfolio in traditional sectors, Mr. Brill expanded the investments of the family office into the cannabis sector with a total cannabis portfolio that now exceeds $160 million. In a number of these investments, he played a critical role in helping management with strategic decisions, corporate reorganization, and financial planning. Before joining SAI, Mr. Brill was the Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of Weismann Capital, a single-family office in Stamford, CT, responsible for all long and short investments in public equities and credit. Previously, he also served as the Chief Operating Officer and Director of Amedia Networks (formerly TTR Technologies), a publicly traded technology company. He started his finance career at JDS Capital Management, a highly successful technology focused hedge fund.

Mr. Brill noted, "As a long-term shareholder of SLANG, I am excited about the additional impact I can make as a director on the company's growth and direction. SLANG has compelling prospects and I look forward to bringing my experience and track record in the capital markets, cannabis industry, and corporate strategy to the SLANG Board of Directors."

Ms. Snyder was a Founding Executive at Tokyo Smoke, one of Canada's most recognized cannabis brands and a leading Canadian cannabis retailer, where she led the company through its merger with Doja Cannabis and its eventual sale to Canopy Growth. Post-acquisition, she was Vice President at Canopy Growth, managing Canopy's portfolio of premium cannabis brands. Prior to Tokyo Smoke, she worked for several years in South Korea with Samsung Electronics in its Global Strategy Group and Smart TV Services Group where she led a variety of projects related to business strategy, acquisitions, investments, and developing new partnerships, products and services. She was also a Senior Market Manager at Google and a Management Consultant at Oliver Wyman, a global consulting firm. She holds an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and earned her Bachelor of Commerce at McGill University (graduating with Great Distinction).

Ms. Snyder commented, "As the cannabis market matures from supply-driven, to brand driven, I believe SLANG is well positioned and on the precipice of significant growth. I am excited to combine SLANG's diverse brand portfolio, multi-state supply chain and dynamic business model with my experience scaling brands and driving growth at start-ups, Fortune 500 and large multinational corporations."

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. The Company specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

