Alphamin's Q121 financial results were released in the context of known operating results (which were announced on 9 April). These inevitably reflected the pattern whereby sales from Q4 were delayed into Q1 on account of seasonal rains and, as a result, revenue, costs and depreciation were all higher than our (pro rata) FY21 expectations. The immediate consequence of the results is that we have increased our earnings estimates for FY21 by 20.1% (see Exhibit 2). However, the much more substantive point is that they were absolutely consistent with our longer-term expectations for Alphamin that, at a long-term tin price of US$23,425/t, it is capable of generating revenues of c US$280m pa (average FY22-27), EBITDA of US$149m and EPS of 6.48 US cents/share.

