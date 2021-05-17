Univar Solutions and Ingredion Expand Agreement to Distribute PureCircle Stevia Products

LONDON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe, Univar B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today that it has reached an expanded agreement with Ingredion Inc. as its exclusive distributor of PureCircle's portfolio of plant-based stevia products in select countries across Europe[1]. PureCircle's robust range of sweeteners and flavors enhance Univar Solutions' industry-leading portfolio of specialty food ingredients used in beverages, dairy and dairy-alternatives as well as sports nutrition and savory applications.

"As a valued partner for more than 20 years, we are elated to expand and strengthen our relationship with Ingredion, adding a broad portfolio of their natural stevia ingredients in Europe," said Kevin Hack, vice president of global food ingredients at Univar Solutions. "Suppliers recognize the value of our dedicated technical and sales teams who enjoy long-standing relationships with food customers and wish to innovate with ingredients like stevia products as well as find solutions that meet the ever-present demand for consumer-friendly and more sustainable ingredients."

Stevia is a zero-calorie, plant-based sweetener of natural origin, up to 350 times sweeter than sugar, and found in more than 20,000 food and beverage products globally. Ingredion provides PureCircle's stevia plant-based sweeteners and flavors, including those made with its proprietary Starleaf stevia plant, which optimizes taste and functionality for improved flavor and mouthfeel. Bringing together Univar Solutions' local market knowledge, technical skill and logistical support with PureCircle's integrated supply chain and application expertise will help deliver market-leading food and beverage solutions.

"Ingredion and PureCircle are excited about further strengthening our partnership with Univar Solutions," said Menno Slob, distributor manager for Ingredion. "The addition of PureCircle's product portfolio to our existing partnership allows us to service the market with an even broader range of ingredient solutions and with Univar Solutions' knowledge and expertise as a distributor along with the innovative PureCircle products we can now offer, we are positioned to give our customers the support and solutions they need to overcome their formulation challenges."

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2020 annual net sales of $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's 32 Idea Labs innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest company news.

About PureCircle

Founded in 2002, PureCircle combines advanced R&D with full vertical integration from farm to high-quality, great-tasting innovative stevia sweeteners. PureCircle collaborates with the farmers who grow the stevia plants and with the food and beverage companies, which seek to improve their low- and no-calorie formulations using a sweetener from plants. To meet growing demand for stevia sweeteners, PureCircle has ramped up its supply capability. It completed expansion of its Malaysian stevia extract facility in March 2017, increasing its capacity to rapidly supply the newer and great-tasting specialty stevia sweeteners and to provide ever-increasing value to its customers. PureCircle has offices around the world with global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit: www.purecircle.com

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

[1] European countries include Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1511294/Univar_and_Ingredion.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094780/UnivSol_Logo.jpg