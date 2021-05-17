Companies' Interoperable Solution Leverages Industry-leading Distributed Access Architecture

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK), one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, continues the rollout of Remote PHY (R-PHY) technology in Europe, with the support of Vector Technologies and Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM). The partnership will start Liberty Global on a path to delivering 10Gbps connectivity throughout their European footprint.

The jointly developed, next-generation R-PHY solution packages Vecima's Entra ERM112 RPD (Remote PHY Device) module in Vector Technologies' ACCERON Compact R-PHY Node. The fully interoperable solution accelerates deployment of Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) in Liberty Global's access network and enables Liberty Global to fulfil their 10G network roadmap, delivering the next great leap in speed, capacity, and low latency.

"The partnership with Vecima and Vector Technologies was a natural extension of our ongoing business activities, mainly focused on our mission to create the next-generation broadband networks in Europe," said Seamus Gallagher, Liberty Global's VP of Access Network Strategy. "Currently, we have over 19 million homes connected throughout Europe with speeds of 1Gbps. DAA brings many benefits, such as increased network bandwidth and less equipment in the headend and hub by enabling a multi-service video/data/voice/mobile backhaul unified, fiber core network. We are excited to continue our gigabit rollout with a solution that helps avoid vendor lock-in and supports multi-vendor interoperability."

Liberty Global, with support from Vecima and Vector Technologies, plans to complete field trials in Autumn 2021 in their Western and Central Europe operating companies. The trials showcase R-PHY's operational efficiency and the planned deployment cement Liberty Global as a worldwide leader in next-gen gigabit broadband.

?We are excited to partner with both Liberty Global and Vector Technologies to leverage our Entra DAA solutions to transform consumer experiences in homes, businesses, and anywhere that people connect," said Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer at Vecima. "Utilizing existing network infrastructures, Vecima is committed to building and delivering the industry's most innovative cable access solutions that will deliver ground-breaking speed and capacity. Liberty is one of the leading operators in the world, and we're proud to help enable their strategic vision."

Liberty Global requirements included a solution that was fully interoperable with their deployed CCAP Core platforms. The Vecima ERM112 RPD module gives Liberty Global the freedom to source access network elements from multiple vendors, enhancing cost efficiency and accelerating time to market. Vector Technologies acted as the integrator for the project and performed all necessary tests at its DAA and DOCSIS laboratories.

"Vector Technologies and Vecima built a solution that supports a standards-based, multi-vendor environment. We believe that openness is the key to building the access network of the future, and we are committed to building scalable, secure, and simple solutions to manage network solutions that avoid vendor lock-in scenarios," said Maciej Muzalewski, CTO of Vector Technologies. We performed all the essential tests at our high-tech laboratories, which we built to support future DOCSIS and DAA implementations. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Liberty Global as an integrator, helping them forge ahead to gigabit speeds across their footprint."

Bridging the new 10G digital fiber CIN networks and the legacy RF coax plant, the combined Vector Technologies and Vecima solution supports architectures that push fiber deeper into the network, allowing operators to leverage existing network capacity and deliver increased bandwidth to subscribers.





About Liberty Global

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in seven European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet, UPC, the combined Sunrise UPC, as well as VodafoneZiggo, which is owned through a 50/50 joint venture. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

Liberty Global delivers market-leading products through next-generation networks that connect customers subscribing to 50 million broadband, video, fixed and mobile telephony services across our brands. We also have significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.





About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world's leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics.

Further information about Vecima's Entra solution is available at https://vecima.com/solutions/distributed-access/. Or visit our website at www.vecima.com.





About Vector Technologies

Vector Technologies acts as a European competence center for the world's largest Multiple System Operators and support them in network transformation towards Distributed Access Architecture.

As an experienced partner, we:

integrate, optimize and design solutions for Next Generation Access Networks

define the best directions of technological development in the area of Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) or Passive Optical Networks (PON) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

support Multiple System Operators in the efficient technology migrations

help operators in increasing efficiency and availability of provided services

have proven field experience in managing turnkey projects for Remote-PHY, DAA, DOCSIS 3.1 and DOCSIS 3.0

For more information, updates and useful links, please visit our website: https://vectortechnologies.com/





