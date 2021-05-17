Castellan Solutions, the largest, global provider of business continuity and operational resilience solutions, is excited to once again sponsor BCI's global Business Continuity Awareness Week from May 17 to 21, 2021.

Business Continuity Awareness Week (BCAW) aims to help organizations across the globe to raise internal awareness of the importance of business continuity, its basic and essential best practices, and how to embed it within the organizational culture.

BCAW offers a wide variety of webinars, research reports, blogs, learning opportunities and competitions, all linked to this year's theme "Business Continuity Starts with You," focusing on the idea that business continuity is not just a plan, but a collaborative process that involves everyone within an organization.

"This past year has shown us more than ever the importance of engaging employees and making them aware of the organization's plan prior to a crisis in order to help mitigate risks and improve operational resilience during challenging times," states Jon Ezrine, CEO of Castellan Solutions. "At Castellan, we are committed to creating resources that improve conversations from top to bottom, so that business continuity can truly start with you."

These resources currently include:

Executive Support Amplifier- proven process needed to help executives understand how business continuity directly ties into the mission and strategy of the organization

Building the Business Case for Business Continuity and Operational Resilience webinar providing the tips and tools for navigating conversations with your executives and stakeholders

The Business Continuity Business Case fully customizable template to evaluate an organization across the five key drivers to invest and determine the unique business case for investing in a business continuity and resilience capability

For more information visit castellanbc.com.

About Castellan Solutions

As the largest provider of business continuity and operational resilience solutions spanning consulting, software, managed services, and staffing Castellan is uniquely positioned to help clients find the right balance of risk tolerance and resilience to protect their employees, brand, and bottom-line. Leveraging a proprietary proven process for driving business continuity success, Castellan partners with clients to establish a clear vision, drive real results, and provide on-going support from their community of business continuity experts. Castellan helps clients replace uncertainty with confidence. Now you're ready.TM

Castellan is strategically and financially backed by Resurgens Technology Partners.

For more information, visit castellanbc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005268/en/

Contacts:

Laura Craft

laura.craft@phase3mc.com

704.729.0146 x225