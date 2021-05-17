Survey event for K-Fans in celebration of launching

FNS Co., Ltd announced the official launching of the app service of FANTOO, a global fandom network platform for Hanryu Fans, in 175 countries.

FNS Co., Ltd launches the app service of FANTOO, a global fandom network platform for Hanryu Fans, in 175 countries. FANTOO was developed for 100 million K-Fans across the world. The FANTOO app provides a fan club creation, user reward, multi-lingual chatting translation, a messenger with improved security, FANTOO Karaoke for live concert, artists' live streaming, voice call and chat, and AI-based Deepfake and adult content detection. (Graphic: Business Wire)

FANTOO was developed for 100 million K-Fans across the world. It was created with a goal to promote Hanryu (the Korean Wave) culture around the world and provide the users with a space for fun and interaction.

The FANTOO app provides a range of services, which include fan club creation, user reward, multi-lingual chatting translation, a messenger with improved security, FANTOO Karaoke for live concert, artists' live streaming, voice call and chat, and AI-based Deepfake and adult content detection.

With the FANTOO Karaoke for live concert, users can enjoy singing songs specially, K-Pops and also show off their singing performances through real-time live streaming. The singing can be recorded and uploaded as content. In addition, this function can be used for communication and singing contests between fan clubs.

In celebration of the FANTOO app official launching, FNS organized special event, the "Hanryu Best vs. World Best Survey" with Realmeter, the best public opinion polling service provider in Korea. This event was organized with a goal to promote Hanryu culture across the world at the same time as surveying public preference and recognition about Hanryu.

From May 17, besides an over-the-phone survey conducted by Realmeter with 1,000 people in Korea, an Internet poll will be held on the FANTOO official website (http://fnsworld.com/kor/vote.html?lang=_en) simultaneously. Participants in this event will be presented with a variety of gifts through a drawing.

The survey results will be posted on the FANTOO app and official website. A video analyzing the survey result will be also posted on Realmeter's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJd4z633LElnCm2wM0TdCfw/featured).

"FANTOO, a global fandom platform for K-Fans that pulls down borders between countries and generations as well as language barriers will be the one-and-only platform in the world that provides a variety of Hanryu-related contents," said an FNS official. "We will expand the business fields into investment, shopping, payment, and live streaming and commerce service so that FANTOO will develop into a platform that securely supports the spread of Hanryu culture across the world."

