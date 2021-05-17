Transphorm GaN-based Solution Delivers Groundbreaking 30W/in3 Power Density and 94.5% Efficiency

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN)-a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products-and Silanna Semiconductor, the Power Density Leader, today announced a world-class GaN power adapter reference design. The solution is an open frame, 65W USB-C Power Delivery (PD) charger that combines Transphorm's SuperGaN Gen IV platform with Silanna Semiconductor's proprietary Active Clamp Flyback (ACF) PWM controller. Together, the technologies yield an unprecedented peak efficiency of 94.5 percent with an uncased power density of 30W/in3. These performance levels outpace the currently available competing solutions using silicon superjunction MOSFETs or e-mode GaN transistors, and furthermore utilize a smaller GaN FET from Transphorm. Silanna Semiconductor and Transphorm's universal GaN adapter design is ideal for powering laptops, tablets, smartphones and other IoT devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005320/en/

The new 65W USB-C PD GaN adapter reference design from Silanna Semiconductor and Transphorm delivers groundbreaking power density and efficiency for various electronic devices. (Photo: Business Wire)

Best-in-class Technologies for Best-in-class Performance

The new reference design relies on advanced technologies from both Transphorm and Silanna Semiconductor. The SuperGaN FET is Transphorm's TP65H300G4LSG, a 650 V 240 mO device in an industry standard PQFN88 package. It leverages the SuperGaN Gen IV platform, which uses advanced epi and patented design technologies to improve performance. The robust GaN FET also offers the high reliability synonymous with Transphorm devices, including the industry's best gate robustness. And, unlike e-mode devices, protective external circuitry such as additional bias rails or level shifters are not needed-an advantage that produces higher efficiency. Collectively, these and other features further increase the adapter system's overall power density and reduce BoM costs.

Silanna Semiconductor's SZ1130 is the world's first fully-integrated ACF PWM controller that integrates an adaptive digital PWM controller, an Active Clamp FET, an Active Clamp Gate Driver, and a UHV Startup regulator. As an ACF solution, it delivers higher performance than competing quasi-resonant (QR) controllers and offers the simplest design in the smallest PCB area among all ACF controllers in the market. Silanna Semiconductor's technology-agnostic design focuses on the ultimate power management challenges with the best-in-class power density and efficiency that delight customers with unprecedented BoM savings.

"Transphorm and Silanna Semiconductor offer best-in-class performance in a complete GaN-based reference solution for USB-C PD adapter customers by pairing our SuperGaN devices with Silanna Semiconductor's novel and highly integrated active clamp flyback controller," said Tushar Dhayagude, Vice President Field Applications and Technical Sales, Transphorm. "Our GaN FETs are known to improve efficiency, power dissipation and size of AC/DC chargers, particularly when compared to competitive e-mode GaN and integrated GaN IC solutions. Our partnership is a powerful combination of two innovators that will positively impact the adoption of GaN in power adapters worldwide."

"Our ACF controllers are versatile and provide the design flexibility for the charger manufacturers to select their preferred FET technology. The ACF controller is delivering 94.5 percent efficiency with the combination of our SZ1130 and Transphorm's TP65H300G4LSG, achieving industry-leading performance," said Ahsan Zaman, Director of Marketing, Silanna Semiconductor. "At Silanna Semiconductor, we are extremely excited to further advance the best-in-class efficiency and power density results by combining our knowledge and expertise with technology ecosystem partners to deliver some of the world's most innovative products."

Availability

The 65W USB-C PD GaN power adapter reference design's schematic, design files, and bill of materials are available from both manufacturers under the respective names below.

Silanna Semiconductor: RD-19 (contact sales@silanna.com)

Transphorm: TDADP-SIL-USBC-65W-RD (download the files here)

About Silanna Semiconductor

The Power Density Leader. Delivering on the ultimate Power Management challenge of best-in-class power density and efficiency performance that delights customers with unprecedented BoM savings. Silanna Semiconductor's AC/DC and DC/DC power converter ICs are driving key innovations in Travel Adapters, Laptop Adapters, Appliance Power, Smart Metering, Computing, Lighting, Industrial Power, and Display Power utilizing the latest digital and analog control and device technologies. In addition to our global engineering sales force, customers are supported by regional design centers and online tools. 'Power Density Hero' is an online design tool where customers input their power needs and instantly receive a complete design, schematic, and 'Bill of Materials' (BOM). The Asian Center of Excellence (ACE) has a dedicated team of power system engineers to support our customers in their application specific design needs. Silanna Semiconductor, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a privately-held semiconductor company, and has global facilities supporting customers with design centers and offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

About Transphorm, Inc.

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry's first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company's vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm's innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat ID: TransphormGaN.

The SuperGaN mark is a registered trademark of Transphorm, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005320/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact (Transphorm):

Heather Ailara

211 Communications

+1.973.567.6040

heather@211comms.com

Press Contact (Silanna Semiconductor)

Lexi Hatzi

Publitek

lexi.hatzi@publitek.com

Investor Contacts (Transphorm):

Shelton Group

Brett Perry Leanne Sievers

1-214-272-0070 1-949-224-3874

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com