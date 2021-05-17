Anzeige
Montag, 17.05.2021
WKN: A1CZWD ISIN: DK0060227585 Ticker-Symbol: 51C 
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2021 | 14:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Chr. Hansen Holding (93/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Chr. Hansen
Holding A/S (Chr. Hansen Holding) published on May 17, 2021 and may be subject
to change. 

The Board of Directors of Chr. Hansen Holding has decided to distribute an
extraordinary dividend of DKK 6.54 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 18,
2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options,
regular and gross return futures in Chr. Hansen Holding (CHR). 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859714
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
