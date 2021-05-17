Trifork Holding AG: 9/2021 Trifork publishes Offering Circular and offer price for its intended Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Copenhagen

Company announcement no. 09 / 2021 Schindellegi, Switzerland - 17 May 2021 NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL This announcement does not constitute an offering memorandum or a prospectus as defined by Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017. The offer to acquire securities pursuant to any offering will be made, and any investor should make his investment decision, solely on the basis of information that is contained in a prospectus to be made generally available in Denmark in connection with the offering. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained by persons in Denmark through the website of the Company as set forth elsewhere in this announcement. Trifork publishes Offering Circular and offer price for its intended Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Copenhagen Trifork Holding AG ("the Company" or together with its subsidiaries "Trifork" or "the Group"), a next-generation IT and business services provider which strives to be at the forefront of digital innovation, today published an Offering Circular and offer price for its intended Initial Public Offering ("IPO" or "Offering") and subsequent admission to trading and official listing of its shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq Copenhagen"). Julie Galbo, Chairperson of Trifork, said: "Today is a milestone for Trifork and it marks a new exciting journey for the company and its talented and dedicated people. The long profitable growth track record and the inspiring digital solutions, which are the trademark of Trifork, resonates well with potential investors. The fact that a group of cornerstone investors have signed up for around half of the offering is a vote of confidence in the management team and the international growth ambitions." Jørn Larsen, Founder and CEO of Trifork, said: "Since our inception in 1996, we have been motivated by pushing the boundaries of how new technologies and methods can be discovered, applied and developed into novel it-solutions that can make everyday life easier for everyone and enable our customers to become industry leaders. This will also be our guiding principle in the future as a listed company as we continue our growth journey as a driver of digitization processes in Denmark and internationally. But first, we look forward to inspiring meetings with potential investors in the coming weeks." Highlights of the Offering -- A fixed offer price of DKK 150 per share of nominal value of CHF 0.10 each, corresponding to a total market value of all issued shares of the Company of approximately DKK 2.962 billion after completion of the Offering. -- The Offering comprises: -- An offer of 7,105,880 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of CHF 0.10. The Selling Shareholders (as defined below) are offering 6,165,647 existing shares (the "Existing Offer Shares") and the Company is offering 940,233 new shares (the "New Offer Shares" and together with the "Existing Offer Shares", the "Offer Shares"), excluding the over-allotment option. -- The Existing Offer Shares are being offered by GRO Holding I ApS, Kresten Krab Holding ApS, Jørn Larsen and certain other shareholders in the Company (jointly referred to as the "Selling Shareholders"). Jørn Larsen is expected to remain the largest shareholder after the Offering. -- An over-allotment option to acquire up to 1,065,882 additional shares (the "Option Shares") has been granted to the Joint Global Coordinators by the Selling Shareholders, exercisable, in whole or in part, from the date of admission until 30 calendar days thereafter, solely to cover over-allotments or short positions, if any, incurred in connection with the Offering. The number of Option Shares may not exceed 15% of the Offer Shares (other than the Option Shares). -- Provided that the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the Offering will comprise of 8,171,762 shares in total. -- The total value of the Offering amounts to approximately DKK 1.066 billion, based on the assumption that the Offering is fully subscribed, and approximately DKK 1.226 billion if the over-allotment option is exercised in full. -- Ferd AS, Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker A/S, Danica Pension, Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Funds managed by I&T Asset Management (Fondsmæglerselskabet Investering & Tryghed A/S) and Spar Nord Bank A/S have in connection with the Offering, subject to certain conditions, undertaken to purchase Offer Shares as Cornerstone Investors for a total purchase amount of DKK 600 million, corresponding to approximately 56% of the Offering excluding the over-allotment option or 49% of the Offering if the over-allotment option is exercised in full. -- Prior to the Offering, certain employees of the Group have undertaken to purchase shares in the Company at the offer Price up to a certain fixed investment amount for each eligible person. 223,083 of the offered shares are reserved for purchase by the Company and expected to be sold to employees of the Group at the offer price following the Offering. -- The Company is expected to receive approximately DKK 120 million in net proceeds from the sale of the New Offer Shares in the Offering. Net proceeds are expected to be used for the purpose of (i) expanding through strategic and tactical acquisitions in the Group's four core geographies, Denmark, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, (ii) explore opportunistic expansion, including in countries and regions other than the core geographies, (iii) potentially expanding investments in companies in which the Group holds non-controlling interests and (iv) for general corporate purposes. -- The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Existing Offer Shares by the Selling Shareholders. -- Following the Offering, the free float is expected to amount to between 59% and 65% of the Company's share capital, depending on the potential exercise of the over-allotment option. -- The offer period ("Offer Period") commences on 17 May 2021 and will close no later than 31 May 2021 at 2:00 p.m. CET, but may be closed in whole or in part at the earliest on 26 May 2021 at 00:01 a.m. CET. The Offer Period for orders up to, and including, DKK 3 million may be closed before the remainder of the Offering is closed. Any such earlier closing, in whole or in part, will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen. -- The first day of trading of the Temporary Purchase Certificates on Nasdaq Copenhagen is expected to be 1 June 2021 and the last day of trading of the Temporary Purchase Certificates on Nasdaq Copenhagen is expected to be 3 June 2021. The first day of trading in, and official listing of, the Company's shares, including the Offer Shares, on Nasdaq Copenhagen is expected to be 4 June 2021 unless moved forward if the Offer period is closed before 31 May 2021. -- Application has been made for the shares to be admitted to trading and official listing under the symbol of "TRIFOR" in the permanent ISIN CH1111227810 and for the Temporary Purchase Certificates to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the temporary ISIN CH1113156488 and the temporary symbol of "TRIFOR TEMP". Subject to completion of the Offering and registration of the New Offer Shares with the commercial register of the Canton of Schwyz, Switzerland, the Temporary Purchase Certificates will automatically be exchanged in VP Securities A/S ("VP Securities") for a corresponding number of shares on or around 7 June 2021. -- Trading in the Temporary Purchase Certificates will be conditional until specific conditions are met, and all dealings in the Temporary Purchase Certificates and/or the Offer Shares prior to settlement of the Offering are for the account of, and at the sole risk of, the parties concerned. For a description of such conditions see the Offering Circular. Trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen will commence before specific conditions to the Admission are met and will be suspended if the Offering is not completed. Consequently, all dealings in the Offer Shares prior to settlement of the Offering, and the Company making an announcement to that effect, will be conditional on the Offering not being withdrawn prior to settlement of the Offering, and the Company making an announcement to that effect, and any such dealings will be for the

