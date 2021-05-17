Open, intelligent automation software creates a more responsive network to support the UK's digital future

Neos Networks, one of the UK's leading connectivity providers, is deploying software from Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), to ensure better end-to-end visibility across its network and improved flexibility to support the ever changing needs of its customers. Blue Planet enables Neos Networks to automate service provisioning across its multi-vendor and multi-layer transport network, which spans 24,000+ km, over 477 PoPs and 90 data centres, to deliver on-demand connectivity to on-net businesses, government departments and other public bodies.

"To underpin the UK's digital ambitions, it's important the operational environment efficiently supports a better connected future," said Dave Eddy, COO, Neos Networks. "Blue Planet supports our commitment to achieving speed and scale as the dynamic requirements from our customers continue to evolve."

Neos Networks is using Blue Planet Multi-Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO) to automate on-net end-to-end provisioning across its multi-vendor Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks as part of its goal to provide premier connectivity solutions to UK businesses. By simplifying and automating service fulfillment, Neos Networks can concentrate on supporting its customers and challenge the norms of service delivery. Through this innovation, the provider can focus on providing reliable and essential connectivity for many of its customers that support critical national infrastructure.

"With Blue Planet, Neos Networks is giving its customers the ability to control their own services and offer on-demand capabilities to their customers," said Kailem Anderson, Vice President of Portfolio and Engineering, Blue Planet. "By transforming its network, Neos Networks gains a leading edge on transformation while providing cloud-like experiences to its customers."

About Neos Networks

Neos Networks provides class-leading connectivity and data centre services that deliver very high performance, cost efficiency and a competitive edge. The company operates a 24,000+km private telecoms network and an estate of 90 commercial data centres that span the UK. With its extensive telecoms and data centre operational expertise it offers commercial security with unrivalled in-house engineering resource.

About Blue Planet

Blue Planet provides proven software solutions that accelerate digital transformation by automating the services management lifecycle. Our intelligent automation product portfolio spans orchestration, order management, inventory, assurance, and analytics, with deployments at more than 200 customers worldwide. Backed by a global team of delivery specialists and a broad ecosystem of partners, Blue Planet is a division of Ciena that combines expertise across IT, network, and business operations to enable the agility necessary for creating differentiated end-customer experiences. For updates on Blue Planet, visit www.blueplanet.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005019/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Virginia Stratford

Ciena Corporation

+1 (410) 694-5761

pr@ciena.com

Investor Contact:

Gregg Lampf

Ciena Corporation

+1 (410) 694-5700

ir@ciena.com