Fusion Framework System cited for advanced cloud-native features, strong vision to digitally represent your business and solid BCM functionality

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management software and services, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Business Continuity Management Software Q2 2021. The Fusion Framework System ranked highest amongst evaluated vendors in all three categories; strategy, current offering, and market presence.

The Fusion Framework System delivers a revolutionary structure that eliminates the need for separate modules across the areas of business continuity and risk management and brings them together under the comprehensive umbrella of operational resilience. The Forrester report states: "Fusion Risk Management leads with advanced cloud-native features. The blend of a strong vision to digitally represent your business paired with solid BCM functionality including creating BIAs, creating and testing plans, and performing crisis management fuels this leading solution." The report also noted that reference customers "praised the product's customization and their vendor relationship…".

The Forrester Wave is one of the industry's most complete and detailed analyses, using a transparent methodology composed of vendor surveys, product demos, and customer reference calls to compare top players in the market. The evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers to provide an assessment of the top vendors in the market.

"Fusion is committed to delivering the most comprehensive approach to operational resilience that spans multiple disciplines and leads with strategic preparedness at the core to protect from myriad threats and future challenges," said Michael Campbell, CEO of Fusion Risk Management. "We are thrilled to be recognized by Forrester for our business continuity management offering, a holistic solution that has reimagined resilience and empowered our global customers to maintain continuity through a year of unmatched disruption. More importantly, we are proud of our 15 years of market leadership and dedication to customer success, and we look forward to continuing to work with our global clients as we further evolve our offering, exceed market needs and drive resilience and business continuity into the future."

The full version of the Forrester Wave Report is available here.

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for operational resilience, encompassing business continuity, risk management, third-party management, information technology and security risk, and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organizations beyond legacy solutions and empowers them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater operational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

