Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Suchen Sie auch nach Fosterville South (A2QJKK)? Hier gibt´s News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2021 | 15:08
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies Reports Financial Results for Third Fiscal Quarter

- Revenues Continue to Rise Over Prior Year with Strong Performance by Subsidiaries -

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, with strong performances in revenues, net income and stockholders' equity.

The Company reported that for the three months ended March 31, 2021, revenues continued their rise to $9.5 million from $5.9 million for the comparable prior year period. For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, revenues advanced to $30.3 million from $17.7 million for the same period last year. Income before income tax for the most recent three-month period rose to $2.1 million, equal to $0.04 per share, from a net loss of $208,000, equal to breakeven per share, for the comparable prior year period. Year-to-date pre-tax income increased to $6.8 million, equal to $.13 per share on a fully diluted basis, from a net loss of $240,000, or breakeven per share, a year ago.

Concierge said the primary driver for the fiscal 2021 improvement was an increase in assets under management (AUM) at the Company's Wainwright Holdings funds management subsidiary to approximately $5.1 billion for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2021, compared with $2.2 billion at the same time a year ago. Wainwright, which operates under the name USCF Investments, manages commodity-oriented exchange-traded products (ETPs) that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company's "Other" business segment, which comprised approximately 37% of total revenues in the most recent quarter, versus 49% of revenues in last year's third quarter, were up approximately $0.6 million year-over-year. The increase was due, in part, to the acquisition of Printstock Products Limited by the Company's New Zealand-based wholly owned subsidiary, Gourmet Foods. The Other segment is comprised of Gourmet Foods, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout.

Concierge's balance sheet further strengthened at the end of the third fiscal quarter. Cash and cash equivalents grew to $14.3 million from $9.8 million at June 30, 2020. Total stockholders' equity increased to $24.7 million at March 31, 2021 from $19.1 million at June 30, 2020. The company has essentially no debt.

"During this third quarter we made significant progress in positioning our subsidiaries for continued growth. Original Sprout moved to a larger facility and continued its efforts to ease consumer access to its products through online platforms such as Costco.com and other large retailers. Brigadier Security Systems garnered an even larger share of the commercial and public building security monitoring business in Saskatchewan, while Gourmet Foods refocused on the lucrative convenience store business in New Zealand while profitably operating its recently acquired Printstock subsidiary which supplies food wrappers in New Zealand and Australia. Couple these initiatives with the continued robust AUM within USCF and we have strong confidence in future growth for the remainder of this fiscal year and beyond," said David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer. "The financial sector has a history of fluctuations, however we are successfully combating those effects through diversification in other profitable industries as well as expanding on our financial service offerings."

"This quarter we once again relied on our subsidiary management teams to endure virtual meetings and operate their businesses in adherence with COVID-19 restrictions worldwide. While we hoped to be back to normal operations by now, we planned for the long haul. Excellence at each subsidiary proved us correct in our thinking as both revenues and income were on the rise once again. While we are looking forward to the end of the pandemic, we are certain that our plans and processes to deal with it are more than sufficient. As such, we are moving forward with our strategy to introduce new product offerings, including Fintech applications through our Marygold and Co. subsidiary, and continue to seek out acquisition candidates." added Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer. "I'd like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and reiterate our goal to maximize shareholder value as we continue to grow."

Business Units
Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/, acquired in August 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat's Pantry and Ponsonby Pies. Gourmet Foods also owns Printstock Products Limited, acquired July 1, 2020, https://www.printstocknz.com/, who is a commercial printer of specialized wrappers for food products manufactured in New Zealand and Australia.

Brigadier Security Systems, www.brigadiersecurity.com, acquired in June 2016 and headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, provides comprehensive security solutions to homes and businesses, government offices, schools and other public buildings throughout the province.

The company's USCF Investments operation, www.uscfinvestments.com, acquired as part of the Wainwright Holdings transaction in December 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca.

Acquired by Concierge at the end of 2017, California-based Original Sprout, www.originalsprout.com, produces and distributes a full line of vegan, safe, non-toxic hair and skin care products, including a "reef safe" sun screen, in the U.S. and its territories, the U.K., E.U., Turkey, Middle East, Africa, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and at various online outlets worldwide.

Marygold & Co, https://marygoldandco.com formed in November 2019 as a development stage corporation headquartered in Denver, CO, seeking to explore opportunities in the Fintech space. Marygold plans to launch a proprietary Fintech mobile app later in the current year.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.
Concierge Technologies, originally founded in 1996, was repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015, and currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to Concierge Technologies' future events and future financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the launch of a new Fintech venture, continue growing the company and adding shareholder value, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, and more detailed information about the individual operating entities, please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available on the Company's website, (http://www.conciergetechnology.net), or at www.sec.gov.

For more information contact:
Concierge Technologies, Inc.
info@conciergetechnology.net
Tel: 949-429-5370

Financial Tables Follow:

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020
(AUDITED)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
 $14,263,287 $9,813,188
Accounts receivable, net
 1,222,900 717,841
Accounts receivable - related parties
 2,051,589 2,610,917
Inventories
 1,925,561 1,174,603
Prepaid income tax and tax receivable
 559,248 857,793
Investments
 1,827,652 1,820,516
Other current assets
 434,296 603,944
Total current assets
 22,284,533 17,598,802
Restricted cash
 13,976 12,854
Property and equipment, net
 1,529,537 1,197,192
Operating lease right-of-use asset
 1,237,865 733,917
Goodwill
 1,043,473 915,790
Intangible assets, net
 2,423,201 2,541,285
Deferred tax assets, net
 900,878 900,878
Other assets, long - term
 540,160 523,607
Total assets
 $29,973,623 $24,424,325
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
 $2,463,690 $2,843,616
Expense waivers - related parties
 238,886 421,892
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
 569,717 323,395
Notes payable - related parties
 3,500 3,500
Loans - property and equipment, current portion
 14,727 13,196
Total current liabilities
 3,290,520 3,605,599
LONG TERM LIABILITIES
Notes payable - related parties
 600,000 600,000
Loans - property and equipment, net of current portion
 378,222 359,845
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
 718,142 447,062
Deferred tax liabilities
 329,984 261,923
Total long-term liabilities
 2,026,348 1,668,830
Total liabilities
 5,316,868 5,274,429
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized
Series B: 49,360 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 53,032 at June 30, 2020
 49 53
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 37,485,959 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 37,412,519 at June 30, 2020
 37,486 37,412
Additional paid-in capital
 9,330,843 9,330,913
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
 208,085 (144,744)
Retained earnings
 15,080,292 9,926,262
Total stockholders' equity
 24,656,755 19,149,896
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
 $29,973,623 $24,424,325

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

 For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, For the Nine-Month Periods Ended March 31,
2021 2020 2021 2020
Net revenue
Fund management - related party
 $5,997,085 $2,986,503 $19,182,801 $8,866,790
Food products
 2,015,529 1,257,205 6,212,698 3,827,564
Security systems
 717,664 606,268 2,013,819 2,110,526
Beauty products and other
 813,084 1,051,980 2,846,052 2,918,582
Net revenue
 9,543,362 5,901,956 30,255,370 17,723,462
Cost of revenue
 2,336,541 1,750,845 7,121,339 5,243,803
Gross profit
 7,206,821 4,151,111 23,134,031 12,479,659
Operating expense
General and administrative expense
 1,512,387 1,098,721 5,071,090 3,207,762
Fund operations
 860,027 695,529 2,562,525 2,232,816
Marketing and advertising
 689,939 604,163 2,227,322 1,811,249
Depreciation and amortization
 178,588 148,131 521,584 447,955
Salaries and compensation
 1,925,571 1,785,913 6,106,978 5,002,617
Total operating expenses
 5,166,512 4,332,457 16,489,499 12,702,399
Income (loss) from operations
 2,040,309 (181,346) 6,644,532 (222,740)
Other income (expense):
Other income (expense)
 26,748 (40,224) 203,275 (61,797)
Interest and dividend income
 6,730 23,806 22,193 76,078
Interest expense
 (9,988) (9,979) (30,215) (31,219)
Total other income (expense), net
 23,490 (26,397) 195,253 (16,938)
Income (loss) before income taxes
 2,063,799 (207,743) 6,839,785 (239,678)
(Provision) benefit of income taxes
 (480,991) 190,507 (1,685,754) 202,420
Net income (loss)
 $1,582,808 $(17,236) $5,154,031 $(37,258)
Weighted average shares of common stock
Basic
 37,474,535 37,412,519 37,432,889 37,383,246
Diluted
 38,473,159 37,412,519 38,473,159 37,383,246
Net income (loss) per common share
Basic
 $0.04 $(0.00) $0.14 $(0.00)
Diluted
 $0.04 $(0.00) $0.13 $(0.00)

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31,
2021 2020 2021 2020
Net income (loss)
 $1,582,808 $(17,236) $5,154,031 $(37,258)
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain
 (17,317) (295,100) 352,829 (125,563)
Comprehensive income (loss)
 $1,565,491 $(312,336) $5,506,860 $(162,821)

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTH PERIODs ENDING MARCH 31, 2021 and MARCH 31, 2020
(UNAUDITED)

Period Ending March 31, 2021
 Preferred Stock (Series B) Common Stock
Number of Shares Amount Number of Shares Par Value Additional Paid - in Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income Retained Earnings Total Stockholders' Equity
Balance at July 1, 2020
 53,032 $53 37,412,519 $37,412 $9,330,913 $(144,744) $9,926,262 $19,149,896
Gain on currency translation
 - - - - - 72,714 - 72,714
Net income
 - - - - - - 2,219,434 2,219,434
Balance at September 30, 2020
 53,032 $53 37,412,519 $37,412 $9,330,913 $(72,030) $12,145,696 $21,442,044
Gain on currency translation
 - - - - - 297,432 - 297,432
Net income
 - - - - - - 1,351,788 1,351,788
Balance at December 31, 2020
 53,032 $53 37,412,519 $37,412 $9,330,913 $225,402 $13,497,484 $23,091,264
Loss on currency translation
 - - - - - (17,317) - (17,317)
Conversion of preferred stock to common stock
 (3,672) (4) 73,440 74 (70) - - -
Net income
 - - - - - - 1,582,808 1,582,808
Balance at March 31, 2021
 49,360 $49 37,485,959 $37,486 $9,330,843 $208,085 $15,080,292 $24,656,755
Period Ending March 31, 2020
 Preferred Stock (Series B) Common Stock
Number of Shares Amount Number of Shares Par Value Additional Paid - in Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Retained Earnings Total Stockholders' Equity
Balance at June 30, 2019
 53,032 $53 37,237,519 $37,237 $9,178,838 $(175,659) $8,152,861 $17,193,330
Gain on currency translation
 - - - - - 33,949 - 33,949
Common stock issued for services
 - - 175,000 175.00 - - - 175
Common stock issued for services - earned(1)
 - - - - 37,366 - - 37,366
Net income
 - - - - - - 54,892 54,892
Balance at September 30, 2019
 53,032 $53 37,412,519 $37,412 $9,216,204 $(141,710) $8,207,753 $17,319,712
Gain on currency translation
 - - - - - 135,588 - 135,588
Common stock issued for services
 - - - - - - - -
Common stock issued for services - earned(1)
 - - - - 76,751 - - 76,751
Net loss
 - - - - - - (74,914) (74,914)
Balance at December 31, 2019
 53,032 $53 37,412,519 $37,412 $9,292,955 $(6,122) $8,132,839 $17,457,137
Loss on currency translation
 - - - - - (295,100) - (295,100)
Common stock issued for services - earned(1)
 - - - - 37,958 - - 37,958
Net loss
 - - - - - - (17,236) (17,236)
Balance at March 31, 2020
 53,032 $53 37,412,519 $37,412 $9,330,913 $(301,222) $8,115,603 $17,182,759

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

 For the Nine-Month Periods Ended
March 31,
2021 2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
 $5,154,031 $(37,258)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
 521,584 447,955
Stock based vendor compensation
 - 152,250
Bad debt expense (recovery)
 14,082 (197)
Impairment to inventory value
 67,576 -
Unrealized (gain) loss on investments
 (5,146) 44,409
Gain on disposal of equipment
 (2,148) -
Operating lease right-of-use asset - non-cash lease cost
 420,948 303,851
Decrease (increase) in current assets:
Accounts receivable
 (91,002) 77,244
Accounts receivable - related party
 559,327 (25,020)
Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable
 302,313 196,670
Inventories
 (254,177) (155,644)
Other current assets
 47,336 (18,910)
Decrease (increase) in current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
 (808,350) (715,356)
Operating lease liabilities
 (424,071) (303,714)
Expense waivers - related party
 (183,006) 56,965
Net cash provided by operating activities
 5,319,297 23,245
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Cash paid for acquisition of business assets
 (993,435) -
Cash paid for internally developed software
 - (217,990)
Purchase of property and equipment
 (41,074) (455,064)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
 2,148 -
Sale of investments
 - 1,000,000
Purchase of investments
 (492) (1,040,767)
Net cash used in investing activities
 (1,032,853) (713,821)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from property and equipment loans
 - 370,220
Repayment of property and equipment loans
 (25,394) (89,666)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
 (25,394) 280,554
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
 190,171 (44,049)
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
 4,451,221 (454,071)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING BALANCE
 9,826,042 6,495,251
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE
 $14,277,263 $6,041,180
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest paid
 $11,989 $12,926
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
 $1,247,005 $159,363
Non-cash financing and investing activities:
Acquisition of operating right-of-use assets through operating lease obligations
 $730,741 $1,150,916
Reclassification of acquisition deposit
 $122,111 $-
Reclassification of building deposit from other current assets to property and equipment, net
 $- $178,276

The accompanying notes found in the Company's Form 10-Q filed on May 14, 2021 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE: Concierge Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647587/Concierge-Technologies-Reports-Financial-Results-for-Third-Fiscal-Quarter

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.