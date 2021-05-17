Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies Reports Financial Results for Third Fiscal Quarter

- Revenues Continue to Rise Over Prior Year with Strong Performance by Subsidiaries -

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, with strong performances in revenues, net income and stockholders' equity.

The Company reported that for the three months ended March 31, 2021, revenues continued their rise to $9.5 million from $5.9 million for the comparable prior year period. For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, revenues advanced to $30.3 million from $17.7 million for the same period last year. Income before income tax for the most recent three-month period rose to $2.1 million, equal to $0.04 per share, from a net loss of $208,000, equal to breakeven per share, for the comparable prior year period. Year-to-date pre-tax income increased to $6.8 million, equal to $.13 per share on a fully diluted basis, from a net loss of $240,000, or breakeven per share, a year ago.

Concierge said the primary driver for the fiscal 2021 improvement was an increase in assets under management (AUM) at the Company's Wainwright Holdings funds management subsidiary to approximately $5.1 billion for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2021, compared with $2.2 billion at the same time a year ago. Wainwright, which operates under the name USCF Investments, manages commodity-oriented exchange-traded products (ETPs) that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company's "Other" business segment, which comprised approximately 37% of total revenues in the most recent quarter, versus 49% of revenues in last year's third quarter, were up approximately $0.6 million year-over-year. The increase was due, in part, to the acquisition of Printstock Products Limited by the Company's New Zealand-based wholly owned subsidiary, Gourmet Foods. The Other segment is comprised of Gourmet Foods, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout.

Concierge's balance sheet further strengthened at the end of the third fiscal quarter. Cash and cash equivalents grew to $14.3 million from $9.8 million at June 30, 2020. Total stockholders' equity increased to $24.7 million at March 31, 2021 from $19.1 million at June 30, 2020. The company has essentially no debt.

"During this third quarter we made significant progress in positioning our subsidiaries for continued growth. Original Sprout moved to a larger facility and continued its efforts to ease consumer access to its products through online platforms such as Costco.com and other large retailers. Brigadier Security Systems garnered an even larger share of the commercial and public building security monitoring business in Saskatchewan, while Gourmet Foods refocused on the lucrative convenience store business in New Zealand while profitably operating its recently acquired Printstock subsidiary which supplies food wrappers in New Zealand and Australia. Couple these initiatives with the continued robust AUM within USCF and we have strong confidence in future growth for the remainder of this fiscal year and beyond," said David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer. "The financial sector has a history of fluctuations, however we are successfully combating those effects through diversification in other profitable industries as well as expanding on our financial service offerings."

"This quarter we once again relied on our subsidiary management teams to endure virtual meetings and operate their businesses in adherence with COVID-19 restrictions worldwide. While we hoped to be back to normal operations by now, we planned for the long haul. Excellence at each subsidiary proved us correct in our thinking as both revenues and income were on the rise once again. While we are looking forward to the end of the pandemic, we are certain that our plans and processes to deal with it are more than sufficient. As such, we are moving forward with our strategy to introduce new product offerings, including Fintech applications through our Marygold and Co. subsidiary, and continue to seek out acquisition candidates." added Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer. "I'd like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and reiterate our goal to maximize shareholder value as we continue to grow."

Business Units

Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/, acquired in August 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat's Pantry and Ponsonby Pies. Gourmet Foods also owns Printstock Products Limited, acquired July 1, 2020, https://www.printstocknz.com/, who is a commercial printer of specialized wrappers for food products manufactured in New Zealand and Australia.

Brigadier Security Systems, www.brigadiersecurity.com, acquired in June 2016 and headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, provides comprehensive security solutions to homes and businesses, government offices, schools and other public buildings throughout the province.

The company's USCF Investments operation, www.uscfinvestments.com, acquired as part of the Wainwright Holdings transaction in December 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca.

Acquired by Concierge at the end of 2017, California-based Original Sprout, www.originalsprout.com , produces and distributes a full line of vegan, safe, non-toxic hair and skin care products, including a "reef safe" sun screen, in the U.S. and its territories, the U.K., E.U., Turkey, Middle East, Africa, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and at various online outlets worldwide.

Marygold & Co, https://marygoldandco.com formed in November 2019 as a development stage corporation headquartered in Denver, CO, seeking to explore opportunities in the Fintech space. Marygold plans to launch a proprietary Fintech mobile app later in the current year.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies, originally founded in 1996, was repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015, and currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to Concierge Technologies' future events and future financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the launch of a new Fintech venture, continue growing the company and adding shareholder value, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, and more detailed information about the individual operating entities, please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available on the Company's website, (http://www.conciergetechnology.net), or at www.sec.gov.

Financial Tables Follow:

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (AUDITED) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,263,287 $ 9,813,188 Accounts receivable, net 1,222,900 717,841 Accounts receivable - related parties 2,051,589 2,610,917 Inventories 1,925,561 1,174,603 Prepaid income tax and tax receivable 559,248 857,793 Investments 1,827,652 1,820,516 Other current assets 434,296 603,944 Total current assets 22,284,533 17,598,802 Restricted cash 13,976 12,854 Property and equipment, net 1,529,537 1,197,192 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,237,865 733,917 Goodwill 1,043,473 915,790 Intangible assets, net 2,423,201 2,541,285 Deferred tax assets, net 900,878 900,878 Other assets, long - term 540,160 523,607 Total assets $ 29,973,623 $ 24,424,325 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,463,690 $ 2,843,616 Expense waivers - related parties 238,886 421,892 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 569,717 323,395 Notes payable - related parties 3,500 3,500 Loans - property and equipment, current portion 14,727 13,196 Total current liabilities 3,290,520 3,605,599 LONG TERM LIABILITIES Notes payable - related parties 600,000 600,000 Loans - property and equipment, net of current portion 378,222 359,845 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 718,142 447,062 Deferred tax liabilities 329,984 261,923 Total long-term liabilities 2,026,348 1,668,830 Total liabilities 5,316,868 5,274,429 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized Series B: 49,360 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 53,032 at June 30, 2020 49 53 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 37,485,959 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 37,412,519 at June 30, 2020 37,486 37,412 Additional paid-in capital 9,330,843 9,330,913 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 208,085 (144,744 ) Retained earnings 15,080,292 9,926,262 Total stockholders' equity 24,656,755 19,149,896 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,973,623 $ 24,424,325

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, For the Nine-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue Fund management - related party $ 5,997,085 $ 2,986,503 $ 19,182,801 $ 8,866,790 Food products 2,015,529 1,257,205 6,212,698 3,827,564 Security systems 717,664 606,268 2,013,819 2,110,526 Beauty products and other 813,084 1,051,980 2,846,052 2,918,582 Net revenue 9,543,362 5,901,956 30,255,370 17,723,462 Cost of revenue 2,336,541 1,750,845 7,121,339 5,243,803 Gross profit 7,206,821 4,151,111 23,134,031 12,479,659 Operating expense General and administrative expense 1,512,387 1,098,721 5,071,090 3,207,762 Fund operations 860,027 695,529 2,562,525 2,232,816 Marketing and advertising 689,939 604,163 2,227,322 1,811,249 Depreciation and amortization 178,588 148,131 521,584 447,955 Salaries and compensation 1,925,571 1,785,913 6,106,978 5,002,617 Total operating expenses 5,166,512 4,332,457 16,489,499 12,702,399 Income (loss) from operations 2,040,309 (181,346 ) 6,644,532 (222,740 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense) 26,748 (40,224 ) 203,275 (61,797 ) Interest and dividend income 6,730 23,806 22,193 76,078 Interest expense (9,988 ) (9,979 ) (30,215 ) (31,219 ) Total other income (expense), net 23,490 (26,397 ) 195,253 (16,938 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,063,799 (207,743 ) 6,839,785 (239,678 ) (Provision) benefit of income taxes (480,991 ) 190,507 (1,685,754 ) 202,420 Net income (loss) $ 1,582,808 $ (17,236 ) $ 5,154,031 $ (37,258 ) Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 37,474,535 37,412,519 37,432,889 37,383,246 Diluted 38,473,159 37,412,519 38,473,159 37,383,246 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.00 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.00 )

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 1,582,808 $ (17,236 ) $ 5,154,031 $ (37,258 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (17,317 ) (295,100 ) 352,829 (125,563 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,565,491 $ (312,336 ) $ 5,506,860 $ (162,821 )

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTH PERIODs ENDING MARCH 31, 2021 and MARCH 31, 2020

(UNAUDITED)

Period Ending March 31, 2021 Preferred Stock (Series B) Common Stock Number of Shares Amount Number of Shares Par Value Additional Paid - in Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income Retained Earnings Total Stockholders' Equity Balance at July 1, 2020 53,032 $ 53 37,412,519 $ 37,412 $ 9,330,913 $ (144,744 ) $ 9,926,262 $ 19,149,896 Gain on currency translation - - - - - 72,714 - 72,714 Net income - - - - - - 2,219,434 2,219,434 Balance at September 30, 2020 53,032 $ 53 37,412,519 $ 37,412 $ 9,330,913 $ (72,030 ) $ 12,145,696 $ 21,442,044 Gain on currency translation - - - - - 297,432 - 297,432 Net income - - - - - - 1,351,788 1,351,788 Balance at December 31, 2020 53,032 $ 53 37,412,519 $ 37,412 $ 9,330,913 $ 225,402 $ 13,497,484 $ 23,091,264 Loss on currency translation - - - - - (17,317 ) - (17,317 ) Conversion of preferred stock to common stock (3,672 ) (4 ) 73,440 74 (70 ) - - - Net income - - - - - - 1,582,808 1,582,808 Balance at March 31, 2021 49,360 $ 49 37,485,959 $ 37,486 $ 9,330,843 $ 208,085 $ 15,080,292 $ 24,656,755

Period Ending March 31, 2020 Preferred Stock (Series B) Common Stock Number of Shares Amount Number of Shares Par Value Additional Paid - in Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Retained Earnings Total Stockholders' Equity Balance at June 30, 2019 53,032 $ 53 37,237,519 $ 37,237 $ 9,178,838 $ (175,659 ) $ 8,152,861 $ 17,193,330 Gain on currency translation - - - - - 33,949 - 33,949 Common stock issued for services - - 175,000 175.00 - - - 175 Common stock issued for services - earned(1) - - - - 37,366 - - 37,366 Net income - - - - - - 54,892 54,892 Balance at September 30, 2019 53,032 $ 53 37,412,519 $ 37,412 $ 9,216,204 $ (141,710 ) $ 8,207,753 $ 17,319,712 Gain on currency translation - - - - - 135,588 - 135,588 Common stock issued for services - - - - - - - - Common stock issued for services - earned(1) - - - - 76,751 - - 76,751 Net loss - - - - - - (74,914 ) (74,914 ) Balance at December 31, 2019 53,032 $ 53 37,412,519 $ 37,412 $ 9,292,955 $ (6,122 ) $ 8,132,839 $ 17,457,137 Loss on currency translation - - - - - (295,100 ) - (295,100 ) Common stock issued for services - earned(1) - - - - 37,958 - - 37,958 Net loss - - - - - - (17,236 ) (17,236 ) Balance at March 31, 2020 53,032 $ 53 37,412,519 $ 37,412 $ 9,330,913 $ (301,222 ) $ 8,115,603 $ 17,182,759

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Nine-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 5,154,031 $ (37,258 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 521,584 447,955 Stock based vendor compensation - 152,250 Bad debt expense (recovery) 14,082 (197 ) Impairment to inventory value 67,576 - Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (5,146 ) 44,409 Gain on disposal of equipment (2,148 ) - Operating lease right-of-use asset - non-cash lease cost 420,948 303,851 Decrease (increase) in current assets: Accounts receivable (91,002 ) 77,244 Accounts receivable - related party 559,327 (25,020 ) Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable 302,313 196,670 Inventories (254,177 ) (155,644 ) Other current assets 47,336 (18,910 ) Decrease (increase) in current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (808,350 ) (715,356 ) Operating lease liabilities (424,071 ) (303,714 ) Expense waivers - related party (183,006 ) 56,965 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,319,297 23,245 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for acquisition of business assets (993,435 ) - Cash paid for internally developed software - (217,990 ) Purchase of property and equipment (41,074 ) (455,064 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,148 - Sale of investments - 1,000,000 Purchase of investments (492 ) (1,040,767 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,032,853 ) (713,821 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from property and equipment loans - 370,220 Repayment of property and equipment loans (25,394 ) (89,666 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (25,394 ) 280,554 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 190,171 (44,049 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 4,451,221 (454,071 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING BALANCE 9,826,042 6,495,251 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE $ 14,277,263 $ 6,041,180 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest paid $ 11,989 $ 12,926 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 1,247,005 $ 159,363 Non-cash financing and investing activities: Acquisition of operating right-of-use assets through operating lease obligations $ 730,741 $ 1,150,916 Reclassification of acquisition deposit $ 122,111 $ - Reclassification of building deposit from other current assets to property and equipment, net $ - $ 178,276

The accompanying notes found in the Company's Form 10-Q filed on May 14, 2021 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

