Fortified Health Security Selected by Modern Healthcare as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2021

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Fortified Health Security, Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® ("Fortified"), today announced that it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2021 by Modern Healthcare, the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research and information.

"We're truly honored to have been selected and recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2021," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified Health Security. "We have an incredibly talented and diverse team that remains dedicated to helping healthcare providers, payers and business associates secure patient data. Thank you again to Modern Healthcare for selecting Fortified Health Security to be part of this prestigious list."

The Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work program - held annually by the award-winning publication - identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry on a national level and provides organizations with valuable employee feedback. Those selected to join the official ranks of Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2021 were chosen based off an employer benefits and policies questionnaire, along with an employee engagement and satisfaction survey.

"The wonderful people who make up the Fortified Health Security team are our most vital resource," added William Crank, COO of Fortified Health Security. "Their constant hard work and dedication to our commitment of helping healthcare organizations meet the extraordinary cybersecurity challenges they face each and every day is what drives this company forward."

Fortified Health Security will find out their official ranking on the list and be celebrated for this accomplishment at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place in-person on September 16, 2021, at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago. The official ranked list of winning companies will be published following the gala in a special supplement along with the September 20, 2021 issue of Modern Healthcare.

About Fortified Health Security

Fortified is Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® - protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. As a managed security service provider, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build tailored programs designed to leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions intended to reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Fortified's high-touch engagements and customized recommendations maximize the value of investments and result in actionable information to help reduce the risk of cyber events.

