Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Brøndbyernes I. F. Fodbold A/S - reduction of share capital by reduction of face value per share

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 19 May 2021.



ISIN          DK0010247956                      
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Brøndby IF                       
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 570,332,733 shares of DKK 0.50 each (DKK 285,166,366.50)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        DKK 142.583.183,25                   
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  570,332,733 shares of DKK 0.25 each (142.583.183,25)  
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.25                        
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BIF                           
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3399                          
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





_______________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859754
