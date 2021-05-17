Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Brøndbyernes I. F. Fodbold A/S - reduction of share capital by reduction of face value per share

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 19 May 2021. ISIN DK0010247956 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Brøndby IF ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 570,332,733 shares of DKK 0.50 each (DKK 285,166,366.50) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: DKK 142.583.183,25 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 570,332,733 shares of DKK 0.25 each (142.583.183,25) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.25 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BIF ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3399 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- _______________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859754