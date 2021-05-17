Minerco, Inc: Minerco (MINE) Developer of SHRUCOIN Announces that Davido Joins Rapper Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel to Appear at June 18th Live Streamed Global Concert Projected to have One Million Tickets Sold Worldwide

Davido, Featured " Coming To America 2", Is The Top Artist From Africa And Has Won Over 20 Music Industry Awards; All Sales Will Be Utilizing Company's SHRUCOIN, An m-PESA's Phone Based Mobile Money Transfer Service.

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Minerco, Inc. "The Magic Mushroom Company" (OTC PINK:MINE) today announced that the largest musical artist in Africa, Davido, will be joining American rappers and songwriters, Bobby Shmurda & Rowdy Rebel to appear in a June 18th global live streaming concert. Ticket sales are projected to reach 1 Million worldwide. Tickets will go on sale Monday via the Company's SHRUCOIN, an m-PESA's Phone Based Mobile Money Transfer Service.

The concert will be released as part of a docudrama to a combined global viewership of over 100 million subscribers through Amazon, Roku and Apple TV as well as its own channel, SHRUTV.com. The concert itself will be available exclusively to concertgoers who have purchased a ticket for $20 in SHURCOINS at www.shrucoin.com, which is owned and operated by Minerco, Inc. According to initial estimates, the Company believes a minimum of one million tickets will be sold primarily in North America, the Caribbean and Africa to this historic event, which is expected to result in record financial contributions to Minerco's bottom-line both for the second fiscal quarter and current fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Davido has won over 20 music industry awards and nominated for more, including his most recent ones from AFRIMA for Artist of the Year, Best Male West Africa and Crossing Boundaries with Music Award in 2019. All Africa Music Awards (also referred to as AFRIMA) is an annual awards event. The awards event was established by the International Committee AFRIMA, in collaboration with the African Union (AU) to reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity around the African continent while promoting the African cultural heritage.

He has also been nominated &/or awards for: Soul Train Award, The Future Africa Awards, The Kora Awards, The BET Awards, The Ben TV Awards, The Dynamix All youth Awards, The MOBO Awards, The MTV Europe Music Awards, African Muzik Magazine Awards, MTV Africa Music Awards, The World Music Awards, The Channel O Music Awards, The Nigeria Music Video Awards, The 4Syte TV Music Video Awards, The Ghana Music Awards, The City People Entertainment Awards, The Headies, The Nigerian Entertainment Awards, and The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Minerco, Inc. said: "We are excited that our new crypto based payment system, is to be employed for first time in music industry via this global live streaming concert, with some of the most important artists in the world. We believe that our technology and SHRUCOIN will revitalize the music industry and level the playing field for artists to receive their full share of revenue and appreciation, now and in the future. Plus our payment system also useful for innovative legal recreational and medical marijuana and psychedelics sales via Visa and Mastercard cards."

About Minerco, Inc.

Minerco, Inc., "The Magic Mushroom Company" (OTC Pink: MINE), is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms"). The Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also utilize the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com. To learn more about Minerco, Inc. please visit www.minercoinc.com.

