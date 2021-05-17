JZZ Technologies, Inc. and TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. agree to jointly develop a new affordable, sustainable, SMART senior residential community

Calverton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - As part of its efforts to roll up business ventures with lasting benefits to adults age 55+, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) is joining with residential community development innovator TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: TSPG) ("TGI") in a Joint Venture to create JZZI ADVENT CITY for SENIORS, a smart housing community in South Carolina designed expressly for the needs of active seniors.

Smart City Couple



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6844/84280_04cb26c5042c9b34_001full.jpg

The concept, which is born out of TGI Solar Power Group's expertise in developing new communities that utilize cutting edge approaches, will result in a modern planned community with unmatched conveniences, leading edge technology, and totally sustainable living options.

In conjunction with its partners, TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. is involved in developing new ways for humanity to live in communities that follow smart technology practices, such as state-of-the-art connectivity like 5G; modern residential management using the IoT (Internet of Things); and optimized use of Eco-Smart power resources. The goal is to create sustainable living with unsurpassed earth-friendly technologies that ensure all residents have a positive impact on the environment. Above all, the approach is aimed at delivering affordable communities that offer great value and a healthier, more gratifying lifestyle.

"We are extremely proud to be working with TGI Solar Power Group and their many innovative technology resources," says Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. "TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. is already applying its ground-breaking approach to several model communities in Mexico, US and European communities. Ours will be the first to work specifically with active senior lifestyles in mind from the very beginning. It will also be the first such project located in South Carolina, which is in real need of this kind of affordable residential offering."

The terms of the Joint Venture explain that it will hold all assets procured and managed jointly to develop a senior living community equally between JZZ Technologies, Inc. and TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

JZZI ADVENT CITY for SENIORS

One of the underrated aspects of smart cities is the many ways that they can assist the growing elderly population. The World Health Organization has revealed that by 2050, there are going to be around 2 billion people aged 60 and above. The use of IoT, AI, and ML in smart cities can improve accessibility to a wide range of daily services for the elderly and prevent them from becoming dependent on others.

Smart cities can in effect "care" for the elderly. They can help to ensure that their special physical needs are met more promptly. The use of smart healthcare devices, for example, can largely reduce or eliminate the need for human interface for common tasks.

For instance, one app that uses AI to communicate with older people using a tablet device can aid even those who struggle with degenerative mental disorders. By using an AI-powered data approach, the app can help people maintain consistent self-care, such as by reminders to manage medications and critical tasks that might otherwise be missed or confused.

Similarly, smart cities can use IoT and ML in tandem to create apps for guiding people with weak sight. Such an app can help them in navigation by providing real-time information about the environment, street intersections and shops. They can also get insights like the shortest routes to their destination. In this way, they can live a life with greater independence.

In some places, governments have already used IoT sensors in their traffic lights to track the pavement and identify if an aged or disabled person - someone with the relevant app installed - passes by. On identifying them, the smart traffic system automatically increases the amount of time for pedestrian crossing allowing them to take their time to cross the roads.

In a similar application, smart cities can incorporate the latest technologies in their healthcare services so that aging adults don't have to leave home or visit hospitals for minor assistance. They can consult with their doctors and get a prescription - one that is delivered to their doorstep - all via remote services. Smart cities can also facilitate elderly programs where residents wear fitness reading devices such as smart watches for tracking their heart rate, diet, sleep, and other relevant factors. In the case of a serious condition or event such as a stroke, symptoms can be sent to their healthcare correspondents and even alert family members.

All these efforts are designed to aid the senior population by contributing to better fitness and higher mobility promoting better health. This underscores the JZZ ADVENT CITY For SENIORS' goal to improve the quality of life for its aging residents.

About TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

About TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

About JZZ Technologies Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a media technology company rolling up projects and partnerships through online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing and free over-the-air television targeted at adults 55+.

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

ceo@jzzi.net

www.jzzi.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84280