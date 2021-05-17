Anzeige
Montag, 17.05.2021
WKN: A0M64S ISIN: US67011U2087 
Stuttgart
17.05.21
14:58 Uhr
7,600 Euro
+1,500
+24,59 %
17.05.2021 | 16:04
138 Leser
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for Q1 2021 year-over-year

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) 
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for Q1 2021 year-over-year 
17-May-2021 / 16:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for Q1 2021 year-over-year 
 
NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 27.5 million tons (-19%). 
 
Liquid cargo 
Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 21.8 million tons, down by 6.5 million tons (-23%). This indicator was mainly 
impacted by reduced volumes of crude oil transshipment (down by 5.5 million tons or 31%) against the backdrop of: 
 - falling oil exports (implementation of the OPEC+ agreement since May 1, 2020 to limit oil production); 
 - adverse weather conditions in the port of Novorossiysk in January-February 2021, which resulted in the suspension 
  of ship traffic and operation of port facilities. 
 
Dry cargo 
Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 5.7 million tons (down by 0.1 million tons or 1%). The slight decrease in the 
turnover of ore, ferrous metals, nonferrous metals and coal (mainly due to the weather) was partially offset by the 
increase in transshipment of sugar, containers and perishable goods. 
 
Despite the decline in nonferrous metals cargo turnover driven by the redistribution of supplies from traditional 
directions to China, the share of NCSP in the Azov-Black Sea basin grew by 2 p.p. to 73%. 
 
The drop in transshipment of other cargo is due to the transition of part of March shipments to April and the decrease 
in cattle imports. 
 
Container transshipment amounted to 1.2 million tons (up by 0.02 million tons or 2%). Growth of container turnover in 
twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) was 15%. 
 
In Q1 2021, the share of NCSP Group in container transshipment in Russian ports increased by 2 p.p. to 12% 
year-over-year. Baltic Stevedore Company achieved record indicators of containers transshipped in the history of the 
terminal's existence, and at the end of Q1 2021 took the seventh place in terms of container turnover among stevedores 
of Russia. 
 
NCSP Group's cargo turnover in January-March 2021/2020 (thsd t) 
               January-March     Change 
 
               2021    2020    thsd t   % 
Cargo turnover, total     27,510.614 34,092.232 -6,581.618 -19.31% 
Liquid cargo, total      21,808.679 28,306.838 -6,498.159 -22.96% 
Crude oil           12,106.545 17,644.592 -5,538.047 -31.39% 
Oil products         9,381.341 10,354.542 -973.201  -9.40% 
UAN              149.300  149.485  -0.185   -0.12% 
Oils             171.493  158.219  13.274   8.39% 
Bulk cargo, total       1,586.038 1,578.672 7.366   0.47% 
Iron ore raw materials    970.512  996.770  -26.259  -2.63% 
Other ore cargo        4.468   20.521   -16.053  -78.23% 
Chemical cargo        168.739  216.126  -47.387  -21.93% 
Coal             306.317  340.664  -34.348  -10.08% 
Sugar             136.003  4.590   131.413  2,862.94% 
General cargo, total     2,829.085 2,902.298 -73.213  -2.52% 
Ferrous metals and cast iron 2,505.276 2,560.207 -54.931  -2.15% 
Timber            24.867   31.610   -6.743   -21.33% 
    Timber (thsd cubic m) 45.212   57.473   -12.261  -21.33% 
Nonferrous metals       247.046  284.471  -37.425  -13.16% 
Perishable cargo       51.896   26.011   25.885   99.52% 
Containers          1,238.751 1,214.567 24.183   1.99% 
    Containers (thsd TEU) 154.791  134.461  20.330   15.12% 
Other cargo          48.062   89.857   -41.795  -46.51%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

For more information, please contact:

MSidorov@ncsp.com (for press) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US67011U2087 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     NCSP 
LEI Code:   LEIA0010014976 
Sequence No.: 105572 
EQS News ID:  1197371 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197371&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
