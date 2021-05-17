Anzeige
Montag, 17.05.2021
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2021 | 16:08
Innodata Inc.: Innodata To Present At 16th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Jack Abuhoff, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at 3:45 p.m. EST and will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Company Contact

Marcia Novero
201-371-8015
mnovero@innodata.com

SOURCE: Innodata Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647705/Innodata-To-Present-At-16th-Annual-Needham-Technology-Media-Conference

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
