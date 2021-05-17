Luvu Brands, Inc.: Luvu Brands Reports Strong Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter and Nine Month Results

Reports Record Third Quarter Net Sales of $6.2 million; Record Year-To-Date Net Income of $2.3 million

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands, today reported fiscal 2021 third quarter and first nine month results.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020

Net sales increased 53% to a record $6.2 million from $4.0 million.

Total gross profit of $1.7 million, up 63% from $1.1 million in the prior year.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales at 28%; up from 26% in 2020.

Operating expenses were up 11% to $1.2 million from $1.1 million in the prior year.

Income from operations was a record $563,000 compared to $1,000 in 2020.

Net income of $469,000, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $(148,000), or $(0.00) per share, in the prior year.

First Nine Months of Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Nine months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the nine months ended March 31, 2020

Net sales increased 34% to a record $17.3 million from $12.9 million.

Total gross profit of $4.8 million, up 29% from $3.7 million in the prior year.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales at 28%; down from 29% in 2020.

Operating expenses were $3.3 million, up 4.6% from the prior year.

Income from operations was a record $1,456,000, up 175% from $529,000 in 2020.

Net income of $2,263,000, or $0.03 per share, compared to a net income of $64,000, or $0.00 per share, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $2.7 million for the first nine months compared to $661,000 in the prior year first nine months.

Louis Friedman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continued to deliver strong financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021, setting new records for net sales, gross margin and net income. Demand for Liberator and Jaxx products increased 69% and 75%, respectively, from the prior year third quarter and continues to be strong during the current fourth quarter. Since September, 2020 we have purchased almost $1 million of new production equipment which we expect will increase our production capacity across all product lines."

Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

Net sales increased 53% to $6.2 million, compared to $4.0 million in the same year-ago quarter. Sales of Liberator products increased 69% to $2.8 million from $1.7 million in the prior year. Jaxx product sales totaled $1.5 million, up 75% from $.8 million in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Avana products increased 2% to $1.0 million from $1.0 million in the prior year.

Gross profit for the third quarter totaled $1.7 million, compared to $1.1 million in the prior year third quarter. Despite labor and raw material cost increases during the third quarter; gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 28.2% from 26.5% in the prior year third quarter.

Operating expenses were approximately 19% of net sales, or approximately $1,183,000, compared to 26% of net sales, or approximately $1,067,000, for the same period in the prior year.

Income from operations was $563,000 compared to $1,000 in the prior year.

Net income for the quarter was $469,000, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $148,000, or $(0.00) per share in the prior year third quarter.

Secured and unsecured debt decreased from $3.5 million on June 30, 2020 to $2.9 million on March 31, 2021 and the working capital deficit improved from $1.4 million at June 30, 2020 to $0.2 million at March 31, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 1, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Luvu Brands, Inc. and are difficult to predict. Luvu Brands, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Luvu Brands' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and stock-based compensation expense. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results. Adjusted EBITDA has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered as alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as indicators of the Company's operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has attached to this press release a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass merchants and specialty retail stores worldwide. Brands include: Liberator®, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sexual performance; Avana®, inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas and beanbags made from polyurethane foam and repurposed polyurethane foam trim. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people. The Company's brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxliving.com, www.avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter and First Nine Months Results

LUVU BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES|

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except share data) Net Sales $ 6,181 $ 4,032 $ 17,262 $ 12,906 Cost of goods sold 4,435 2,964 12,462 9,182 Gross profit 1,746 1,068 4,800 3,724 Operating expenses Advertising and promotion 180 117 369 313 Other selling and marketing 260 324 797 957 General and administrative 689 588 2,021 1,808 Depreciation and amortization 54 38 157 117 Total operating expenses 1,183 1,067 3,344 3,195 Income from operations 563 1 1,456 529 Other Income (Expense): Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan - - 1,096 - Interest expense and financing costs (94 ) (149 ) (289 ) (465 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (94 ) (149 ) 807 (465 ) Income before income taxes 469 (148 ) 2,263 64 Provision for income taxes - - - - Net income (loss) $ 469 $ (148 ) $ 2,263 $ 64 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.00 Shares used in computing net income per share Basic 75,037,890 73,452,596 74,050,524 73,452,596 Diluted 76,286,902 73,452,596 75,264,336 74,395,294

LUVU BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2021 June 30, (unaudited) 2020 Assets: (in thousands, except share data) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,270 $ 1,152 Accounts receivable, net 1,158 1,135 Inventories, net 2,920 1,985 Prepaid expenses 91 55 Total current assets 5,439 4,327 Equipment, property and leasehold improvements, net 1,739 938 Finance lease assets 29 - Operating lease assets 2,622 165 Other assets 85 17 Total assets $ 9,914 $ 5,447 Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit): Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,647 $ 2,435 Current debt 2,204 2,007 Current portion of PPP loan - 482 Other accrued liabilities 555 623 Operating lease liability 229 199 Total current liabilities 5,635 5,746 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt 754 361 PPP loan - 614 Long-term operating lease liability 2,505 - Total noncurrent liabilities 3,259 975 Total liabilities 8,894 6,721 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 16) - - Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred stock, 5,700,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value none issued and outstanding - - Series A Convertible Preferred stock, 4,300,000 shares authorized $0.0001 par value, 4,300,000 shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $1,000 at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized, 75,037,890 and 73,452,596 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively 750 735 Additional paid-in capital 6,163 6,147 Accumulated deficit (5,893 ) (8,156 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 1,020 (1,274 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 9,914 $ 5,447

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:

(Dollars in thousands) Nine months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net income $ 2,263 $ 64 Plus interest expense, net 289 465 Plus depreciation and amortization expense 157 117 Plus stock-based compensation 12 15 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,721 $ 661

