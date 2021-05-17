Canadian General Investments (CGI) has been managed by Greg Eckel at Morgan Meighen & Associates (MMA) since 2009. He comments that his strategy of investing in high-quality companies for the long term has proved to be successful, and he aims to 'deliver more of the same'. The manager is 'very happy with the value CGI has generated for its shareholders'. Its diversified portfolio includes a number of themes including companies offering decarbonisation products and services, while the manager considers 'now may be the time' to consider investing in Canada given the broad range of later-cycle opportunities available and relatively attractive company valuations.

