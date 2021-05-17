DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re annual general meeting

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re annual general meeting 17-May-2021 / 15:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Annual General Meeting ("AGM") The company's annual report in respect of 2020 and notice of AGM were published on 27 April 2021 and are available on the company's website at www.rea.co.uk. The company's AGM will be held on 10 June 2021 at 10 a.m. Instructions regarding attendance, submission of questions and casting proxy votes online are now available on the home page of the company's website. For further information, please refer to the Notice of AGM which is available on the Calendar page of the Investors section of the website. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: FUR - . TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 105591 EQS News ID: 1197423 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197423&application_name=news

