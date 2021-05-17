Anzeige
Montag, 17.05.2021
17.05.2021 | 17:22
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re annual general meeting

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re annual general meeting 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re annual general meeting 
17-May-2021 / 15:51 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 
 
The company's annual report in respect of 2020 and notice of AGM were published on 27 April 2021 and are available on 
the company's website at www.rea.co.uk. 
 
The company's AGM will be held on 10 June 2021 at 10 a.m. Instructions regarding attendance, submission of questions 
and casting proxy votes online are now available on the home page of the company's website. 
 
For further information, please refer to the Notice of AGM which is available on the Calendar page of the Investors 
section of the website. 
 
 
Enquiries: 
R.E.A Holdings plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: FUR - . 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 105591 
EQS News ID:  1197423 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197423&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 10:51 ET (14:51 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
