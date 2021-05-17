Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Suchen Sie auch nach Fosterville South (A2QJKK)? Hier gibt´s News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JHAP ISIN: US71922G2093 Ticker-Symbol: P6SG 
Frankfurt
17.05.21
15:34 Uhr
15,100 Euro
-0,100
-0,66 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,00015,30018:29
15,20015,30017:36
Dow Jones News
17.05.2021 | 17:31
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PhosAgro 1Q 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date

DJ PhosAgro 1Q 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date 

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) 
PhosAgro 1Q 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date 
17-May-2021 / 18:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
For Immediate Release 17 May 2021

PhosAgro 1Q 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date

On 19 May 2021, PhosAgro will publish its reviewed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:00 London time (16:00 Moscow; 9:00 New York).

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line. Webcast links: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/phosagro20210519 Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 213 1767 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 800 500 9283 United Kingdom Toll +44 (0)330 336 9126 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 358 6377 United States Toll-Free +1 323-994-2082 United States Toll 888-254-3590 Conference ID numbers: English conference ID: 4480063 Russian conference ID: 1505879 For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 231 2747 ext. 2183 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652 pr@phosagro.ru

EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 207 002 7859 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US71922G2093 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     PHOR 
LEI Code:   25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
Sequence No.: 105590 
EQS News ID:  1197436 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197436&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

PHOSAGRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.