PhosAgro 1Q 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date

17 May 2021

On 19 May 2021, PhosAgro will publish its reviewed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:00 London time (16:00 Moscow; 9:00 New York).

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line. Webcast links: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/phosagro20210519 Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 213 1767 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 800 500 9283 United Kingdom Toll +44 (0)330 336 9126 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 358 6377 United States Toll-Free +1 323-994-2082 United States Toll 888-254-3590 Conference ID numbers: English conference ID: 4480063 Russian conference ID: 1505879 For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 231 2747 ext. 2183 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652 pr@phosagro.ru

EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 207 002 7859 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

