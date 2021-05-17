NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Chr. Hansen Holding (95/21)

The Board of Directors of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Chr. Hansen Holding) has decided to distribute an extraordinary dividend of DKK 6.54 per share. The Ex-date is May 18, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular futures in Chr. Hansen Holding (CHR). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859789