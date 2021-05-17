Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
10/05/2021
FR0010307819
25 000
85,39
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
11/05/2021
FR0010307819
38 550
83,40
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
12/05/2021
FR0010307819
17 672
84,54
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
13/05/2021
FR0010307819
23 000
84,44
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
14/05/2021
FR0010307819
23 000
86,22
XPAR
|* Rounded to two decimal places
TOTAL
127 222
84,65
Société anonyme au capital de 1 069 790 984 euros
Siège social: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
Legrand