Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Suchen Sie auch nach Fosterville South (A2QJKK)? Hier gibt´s News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CZWD ISIN: DK0060227585 Ticker-Symbol: 51C 
Frankfurt
17.05.21
09:07 Uhr
74,22 Euro
+1,12
+1,53 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CHR HANSEN HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHR HANSEN HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,1474,8219:09
74,2074,7819:09
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2021 | 18:17
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Chr. Hansen Holding (96/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and
regular futures in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHR) due to an extra dividend. For
details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 95/21. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation. Adjusted series
also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be found in the
attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859796
CHR HANSEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.