Montag, 17.05.2021
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 
Frankfurt
17.05.21
08:37 Uhr
4,795 Euro
+0,005
+0,10 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
17.05.2021 | 18:19
2CRSi SA to establish tech campus and green datacenter in Rouses Point, New York.

2CRSi SA to establish tech campus and green datacenter in Rouses Point, New York. 
17-May-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
2CRSi to establish tech campus and green datacenter 
in Rouses Point, New York 
 
 
 
 
San Jose (United States), May 17, 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient computer servers, has selected Rouses Point, New York to establish a US campus and a green datacenter. 
 
The Tech Campus is to become a center of expertise in the United States for 2CRSi, bringing together hardware 
production, sales, training, research and development and support functions, as well as a datacenter providing 
customers with green housing and hosting services. 
 
Strategically located at the gateway to the Quebec-New York Corridor, between New York City and Montreal, the former 
Pfizer manufacturing site is being redeveloped by ERS Investors and will be specifically designed in part by 2CRSi for 
its project in Clinton County, New York, just half a mile from the Canadian border. 
 
2CRSi and ERS plan to build a campus that is fully integrated into the local business ecosystem, providing jobs to the 
local workforce and partnering with local universities. The Group will also reuse the servers' waste heat and is 
currently working on a solution to share the heat with the village homes and businesses. 
 
With access to green and affordable electricity, the first phase of manufacturing and datacenter design has an initial 
power capacity of several megawatts. At the gateway to the North, customers can also benefit from significant savings 
in operational costs thanks to 2CRSi's use of the most advanced cooling solutions. 2CRSi and ERS combined have already 
invested over USD12M in the project with an additional USD8M planned. This will enable 2CRSI to begin manufacturing and 
offer green compute services to the first customers. Together, they will bring cutting-edge high-speed 100Gbps data 
lines to the campus which attract manufacturing and data processing firms to what will be the crown jewel of the 
northeast. The campus will feature ERS' proud standard of sustainable development and sustainable manufacturing 
practices as well. 
 
Alain Wilmouth, Chairman and co-founder of 2CRSi, comments: "With strong positive market dynamics, we believe it is 
time to take a new step in growing our local presence in the US. This project has the unique potential to 
simultaneously contribute to boost the local economy and demonstrate how we can reconcile IT and the planet. We are 
happy to work hand-in-hand with ERS Investors on the facility and we are looking forward to making this a project in 
partnership with the local community. With State and Federal support, 2CRSi fully intends to commit significant 
investments over the next five years to make our campus a focal point for world's most advanced green IT solutions." 
 
Christian Wilson, President of ERS Investors states: "2CRSi's project represents a great new life for these buildings 
and the historic property as a whole. We are thrilled to be able to support them with our longstanding expertise in 
sustainable site redevelopment. Bringing altogether "made in USA" server production, a green datacenter and a technical 
center of expertise in green IT solutions is fantastic for the village and the entire region." David Kreutz, Executive 
Vice President of Economic Development added: "2CRSI has worked diligently with us in a partnership to bring this 
opportunity to Rouses Point and the North Country. It is our unique ability to work together that is about to bring 
industry leading technology and manufacturing contracts to the campus which will benefit the entire community." 
 
"We are very pleased to welcome 2CRSi to Rouses Point" says Garry Douglas, President and CEO of the North Country 
Chamber of Commerce. "We have been working with ERS and 2CRSi for more than a year as the site has been prepared for 
its first tenants. It's exciting to have another international company select our region as a place for investment, and 
it's especially exciting that they have chosen the former Pfizer site. We thank 2CRSi for their confidence in our 
region and its team. And we thank ERS for its commitment to the future of this site. Onward and upward!" 
 
Cristian Balan, faculty member in the School of Business and Economics at SUNY Plattsburgh and managing consultant for 
NYCN, remarked: "2CRSi and Alain Wilmouth had reached out to us in the academic community very early in their project. 
2CRSi is fully committed to partnering with local universities to offer internships, research opportunities and provide 
jobs for technology, cybersecurity, and business students. It is interesting to remark that 2CRSi already employs a 
number of PhD's in their research and development." 
 
- END - 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and 
environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2020/21, the Group achieved revenue of EUR164M. The Group today has 
approximately 390 employees and markets its innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 
countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) 
and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com 
Contacts 
2CRSi        Actifin         Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon   Simon Derbanne      Jennifer Jullia 
COO         Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr   jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70  + 33 1 56 88 11 14    + 33 1 56 88 11 19

About ERS Investors

ERS Investments, Inc. is a privately held, New York, NY based real estate development firm focused exclusively on acquiring underutilized, distressed and environmentally challenged industrial real estate. We look to provide companies comprehensive solutions for divesting excess real estate. More information about ERS can be found at www.ersinvest.net.

Contact

Chris Wilson

President, ERS Investors

+1-631-672-9344

About the North Country Chamber of Commerce

The North Country Chamber of Commerce is a regional chamber serving Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and northern Warren Counties in New York State and southern Quebec. With more than 3,200 members, it is the largest business and economic development alliance in northern New York and one of the five largest chambers in the state. It plays a leading role in promoting and facilitating cross-border and other international commerce and investment in the region. For further information please visit: www.northcountrychamber.com or www.nymtl.com/.

Contact

Sue Matton

Vice President for Economic Development

+1-518-563-1000 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - Rouses Point EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1197448 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1197448 17-May-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197448&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
