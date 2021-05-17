2CRSi SA to Establish Tech Campus and Green Datacenter in Rouses Point, New York.

2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, has selected Rouses Point, New York to establish a US campus and a green datacenter.

The Tech Campus is to become a center of expertise in the United States for 2CRSi, bringing together hardware production, sales, training, research and development and support functions, as well as a datacenter providing customers with green housing and hosting services.

Strategically located at the gateway to the Quebec-New York Corridor, between New York City and Montreal, the former Pfizer manufacturing site is being redeveloped by ERS Investors and will be specifically designed in part by 2CRSi for its project in Clinton County, New York, just half a mile from the Canadian border.

2CRSi and ERS plan to build a campus that is fully integrated into the local business ecosystem, providing jobs to the local workforce and partnering with local universities. The Group will also reuse the servers' waste heat and is currently working on a solution to share the heat with the village homes and businesses.

With access to green and affordable electricity, the first phase of manufacturing and datacenter design has an initial power capacity of several megawatts. At the gateway to the North, customers can also benefit from significant savings in operational costs thanks to 2CRSi's use of the most advanced cooling solutions. 2CRSi and ERS combined have already invested over $12M in the project with an additional $8M planned. This will enable 2CRSI to begin manufacturing and offer green compute services to the first customers. Together, they will bring cutting-edge high-speed 100Gbps data lines to the campus which attract manufacturing and data processing firms to what will be the crown jewel of the northeast. The campus will feature ERS' proud standard of sustainable development and sustainable manufacturing practices as well.

Alain Wilmouth, Chairman and co-founder of 2CRSi, comments: "With strong positive market dynamics, we believe it is time to take a new step in growing our local presence in the US. This project has the unique potential to simultaneously contribute to boost the local economy and demonstrate how we can reconcile IT and the planet. We are happy to work hand-in-hand with ERS Investors on the facility and we are looking forward to making this a project in partnership with the local community. With State and Federal support, 2CRSi fully intends to commit significant investments over the next five years to make our campus a focal point for world's most advanced green IT solutions."

Christian Wilson, President of ERS Investors states: "2CRSi's project represents a great new life for these buildings and the historic property as a whole. We are thrilled to be able to support them with our longstanding expertise insustainable site redevelopment. Bringing altogether "made in USA" server production, a green datacenter and a technical center of expertise in green IT solutions is fantastic for the village and the entire region." David Kreutz, Executive Vice President of Economic Development added: "2CRSI has worked diligently with us in a partnership to bring this opportunity to Rouses Point and the North Country. It is our unique ability to work together that is about to bring industry leading technology and manufacturing contracts to the campus which will benefit the entire community."

"We are very pleased to welcome 2CRSi to Rouses Point" says Garry Douglas, President and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. "We have been working with ERS and 2CRSi for more than a year as the site has been prepared for its first tenants. It's exciting to have another international company select our region as a place for investment, and it's especially exciting that they have chosen the former Pfizer site. We thank 2CRSi for their confidence in our region and its team. And we thank ERS for its commitment to the future of this site. Onward and upward!"

Cristian Balan, faculty member in the School of Business and Economics at SUNY Plattsburgh and managing consultant for NYCN, remarked: "2CRSi and Alain Wilmouth had reached out to us in the academic community very early in their project. 2CRSi is fully committed to partnering with local universities to offer internships, research opportunities and provide jobs for technology, cybersecurity, and business students. It is interesting to remark that 2CRSi already employs a number of PhD's in their research and development."

