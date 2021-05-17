Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Suchen Sie auch nach Fosterville South (A2QJKK)? Hier gibt´s News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.05.2021 | 18:22
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TXOne Networks Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

TXOne Networks wins categories "Most Innovative in Critical Infrastructure Protection" and "Editor's Choice in ICS/SCADA Security" in 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2021

SAN FRANCISCO and TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TXOne Networks, a leading provider in OT Security solutions, is proud to announce that they have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

  • Most Innovative in Critical Infrastructure Protection
  • Editor's Choice in ICS/SCADA Security

"TXOne Networks is thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough and overseen by top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe - we couldn't be more pleased," said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks.

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

ICS cybersecurity is all about "protecting little things from big problems." Deploying inherently insecure Operational Technology (OT) devices and onboarding proper security solutions are a constant source of potential risk to asset owners. Common IT cybersecurity practices like clearly defined ownership, regular updates, and patches are often extremely challenging in the modern industrial environment. TXOne Networks streamlines and resolves these issues by deploying a first-of-its-kind technology, which has now been acknowledged by the professional judges of the Global InfoSec Awards 2021.

"TXOne Networks embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

TXOne Networks is thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

Please find more information at: https://www.gcpr.de/presse-meldungen/txone-networks-winner-of-the-global-infosec-awards-2021.

Press Contact
GlobalCom PR-Network GmbH
Martin Uffmann / Caroline Hannig-Sachon
martin@gcpr.net / caroline@gcpr.net
Tel.: +49 (0)89 360 363-41 / -42

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.